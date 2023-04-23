Would devaluation against the dollar and the euro be just temporary or a consequence of something bigger? See what factors contribute to the currency’s weakness. Since the beginning of the year, the ruble, Russia’s currency, has lost 16% of its value against the dollar and 13% against the euro. This week, it has been trading at around 83 rubles against the US currency and 91 rubles against the European currency. That makes it the third worst-performing global currency so far this year, behind the Egyptian pound and the Argentine peso.

After the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the currency immediately dropped to 113 rubles against the dollar. But Russia’s central bank and the country’s finance ministry pumped money into the market and managed to bring it back down to 50 rubles to the dollar in July. Then, at the end of last year, the West imposed a cap on the price of Russian oil. The world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia has seen its currency drop ever since.

Why does this occur?

The ruble’s slowdown in recent weeks was due to increased imports and increased foreign capital outflows, Russian officials say. Some observers agree that this is indeed part of the reason, as Russian tax revenues fell by 35% in January alone.

The end of the Russian fiscal year will reverse that, these observers say. This is when large exporters exchange foreign currency for rubles to meet payment obligations to the state budget. “The ruble should return to the 75-80 range against the dollar once exporters start preparing tax payments,” said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru.

But Albrecht Rothacher, an author who worked for 30 years at the European Commission, says the crucial factor is that Urals oil reached just $49 a barrel in January.

What role does energy play?

Russia’s budget for 2023 is based on an average annual oil price of $70 per barrel. The EU’s $60 per barrel price cap is costing the Kremlin more than $170 million a day, according to the Finnish think tank Center for Energy and Clean Air Research. As of this week, Brent Crude Oil was trading at around $85.

Another factor is President Vladimir Putin’s approval of a deal that allows British energy giant Shell to sell its stake in the Sakhalin-2 pipeline project in Russia’s Far East. The deal allows Shell to transfer 94 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) in proceeds from the sale of its offshore pipeline project. Novatek, Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer, is expected to acquire the stake.

Several foreign companies have pulled out of Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. Bloomberg Economics estimates that foreign companies that left Russia last year sold assets worth between $15 billion and $20 billion.

“The reasons behind the currency’s decline are shrinking oil and gas exports and likely further capital withdrawal by companies residing in Russia as well as foreign investors,” said Elina Ribakova of the PIIE think tank.

“Another factor is liquidity in dollar and ruble trading,” says Eric Hontz of Cipe, a think tank affiliated with the US Chamber of Commerce. Daily trade between currencies is only around $1 billion a day, down from over $3 billion a day before the war.

There are also rising costs of importing Western high technology via third countries such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, China and Serbia, Rothacher believes.

Are sanctions having a stronger effect?

“Sanctions are having a stronger effect, particularly the EU embargo on purchases of Russian oil and oil products,” said Ribakova.

But others say the ruble’s weakness is not the immediate effect of Western sanctions. Rather, they say, it is a sign of the long-term damage the costly war is doing to the Russian economy. This includes its growing reliance on China.

“China uses Russia as a new raw material colony on which it can force discount prices on a captive supplier, which wastes dwindling assets. [da Rússia] unproductively in a war of attrition it cannot win,” Rothacher told DW.

“Sanctions are working, although their impact continues to diminish as trade patterns change and loopholes are developed and exploited,” Hontz added. “They, however, have an additional chilling effect on what has been a very turbulent period for finance in recent months.”

What is the role of the Chinese yuan?

In January, Russia began selling its growing reserves of the Chinese currency, the yuan, to cover a budget deficit caused by falling oil and gas revenues and the costs of war. Russia had a budget deficit of 3.3 trillion rubles, or about 2.3% of GDP, in 2022.

“There has been a substantial move towards the use of the yuan, which now accounts for over 30% of transactions on the local foreign exchange market (from less than 1% before the full invasion of Ukraine in February 2022), but the yuan is not a fully convertible currency, and its instruments are not as liquid as the dollar and the euro, so the transition to the yuan is still slow,” said Ribakova.

What’s about to happen?

“It is very likely that the ruble’s downward trend since mid-January has ended,” Alexei Antonov of Alor Broker told DW. “We expect a gradual strengthening of the Russian currency.”

But many believe that the Russian government is in favor of a gradual weakening of the ruble, as this would increase budget revenues without causing inflation.

“The ruble has been kept weaker by Russian authorities in response to the oil price cap and its impact on reducing both exports and tax revenues. The weakening of the ruble helps to raise the ruble value of oil revenues in the budget, thereby moderating deficit growth,” analyst Tim Ash told DW.

“The ruble may continue to fall – in the absence of interventions – with the prospect of reaching the range of 84.5-86.5 rubles to the dollar in the coming weeks,” predicted chief economist at Russ Invest, Harutyunyan Alexander.

Others are more optimistic

“We believe that the dramatic strengthening of the dollar against the ruble is coming to an end,” Alor Broker’s head of investment consultancy Alor Broker, Aleskey Antonov, told DW.

“Fortunately, no doomsday predictions have been submitted and we are seeing a little movement in the opposite direction. We anticipate that the ruble will consolidate in the region of 83-78 rubles in the coming months against the dollar and 95-88 against the euro, respectively,” Antonov said.

“Perhaps by the fall of this year (in the northern hemisphere) we will see oil above $100, in the context of production cuts and further escalation of the perimeter conflict in the borders of OPEC countries and the arrival of storm seasons in the US” , he added.