After the electoral debacle of the regional elections at the beginning of October, the German Government headed by Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to reorganize priorities and puts migration as the central issue. A strategy that aims to lift the current poor levels of support for the ruling coalition, although there are indications that it could end up being much more harmed than benefited.

At the beginning of September, after the summer break in Germany, Chancellor Scholz (SPD) decided to regain the political initiative and announced the Deutschland-Pakt (German Pact). An initiative that promotes a comprehensive modernization plan for the country. The announced pact aims to accelerate approval processes, digitize the administration and provide support to companies. It also aims to encourage the immigration of qualified workers from abroad.

At that time, despite the support of some sectors such as the Bundesvereinigung der Deutschen Arbeitgeberverbände (Federation of German Business Associations), the opposition led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) expressed reservations and defined the proposal as an empty launch that many parts of the plan were already in operation, although without great progress. One of the elements that was strongly criticized was immigration policy.

Less than a month later, at the beginning of October, the polls in Hessen and Bavaria set off all the alarms in the chancellery. The CDU won both states, with enormous growth in Hessen in particular, and the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) exceeded poll expectations and achieved 18.4% and 14.6% respectively. But what was even more shocking for the federal government of social democrats, greens and liberals was the fall of the three forces. The punishment towards the political work of the Government was evident, and Scholz’s Deutschland-Pakt seemed to lose power.

The causes of punishment

From discontent over energy policy to the economic crisis, fueled by the inflationary issue, were variables that analysts were considering as the cause of the debacle. However, Scholz interpreted the result based on what much of the opposition was raising: migration and refugees.

A voter casts his vote during the Bavarian state election in Nuremberg, Bavaria, Germany, on October 8, 2023. © Michaela Rehle, Reuters

In fact, the Government’s asylum policy has been receiving recurring criticism from regional and local governments that feel abandoned to their fate by the federal government. So far in 2023 around 233,000 people requested asylum in Germany, according to what the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) reports. Added to this were calls from an emboldened opposition after the aforementioned election results. For Friedrich Merz, president of the CDU, a pact like the one proposed by Scholz should have the immigration issue as a priority to receive the support of his party.

The turn to the right? by Scholz

In this context, the chancellor decided to call the opposition and the leaders of the regional governments to a meeting to forge an agreement and a common agenda. The objective was to return to that idea of ​​“Deutschland-Pakt” but to focus on the immigration issue. Days later in a exclusive interview with Der Spiegel, Scholz declared in favor of “deporting more expeditiously” those with no prospect of staying. An announcement that not only generated disagreements with its green partners in the Government but also represented an important change in the Executive’s narrative.

Scholz not only emphasized the need to take stricter measures to deport unaccepted asylum seekers and limit irregular migration in Germany. He also highlighted the importance of protecting Europe’s external borders and reducing incentives to remain in the country irregularly. Two phrases that generate suspicion among some progressive sectors since both closely coincide with far-right ideas and interpretative frameworks. On the other hand, the chancellor addressed the need to clearly define who can stay in Germany, where he referred to both political refugees and people fleeing war. The Chancellor’s expressions a few days ago were crystallized in the bill presented by the Minister of the Interior.







02:11

This movement by the ruling coalition puts Germany in a trend that Ruth Ferrero, professor of Political Science at the Complutense University of Madrid and specialist in Migration and International Relations, describes: “The restriction of the rights of migrants, as well as the hardening of Migration and asylum policies are a fact that cuts across the entire political spectrum. We have seen it in Denmark with a social democratic government, of course in the right-wing governments, and now also in the left bloc with parties that could be called red-brown like the new faction of Die Linke, the BSW, led by Wagenknecht , is committed to a return to classic and nationalist workerism.”

Among other points, the opposition expressed the idea of limit asylum requests to 200,000 a year, something that can surely bring conflicts beyond national borders, that is, at the European level. But the most important thing is not whether he manages to prevail, but his ability to set the agenda for the Government. This deepens the weakness of the tripartite and repositions the CDU/CSU as a real power option after a long time.

The normalization of the ultra agenda

On the other hand, the change expressed by Scholz on the migrant issue is a symptom of another problem: the normalization of a narrative much closer to far-right ideas. “The securitized hegemonic discourse causes these types of measures to expand explosively throughout Europe,” says Ferrero and adds that the “danger is not the ultra parties, the danger is the contagion effect on the rest, and, above all, the import of their political agendas to the parties mainstream”.

In this sense, the regional elections seem to have pushed Scholz to choose this path, which is not new in Europe. “In the European framework this seems to be the trend, as has been seen in the proposal of the Migration and Asylum Pact. Progressive governments have assumed the most exclusive agenda in relation to migrants, and with a downward interpretation of the right to asylum,” concludes Ferrero.