For the second consecutive year, the muslim holy month coincides in 2023 with the celebrations of the jewish passover. And although this year has begun with an unprecedented escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in this region of middle eastthe coincidence of these dates also aggravated the atmosphere.

On both sides there have been attacks. On this occasion there was a series of rockets launched from Lebanon against Israel, something that represents the largest scale since 2006 on the border between these two countries.

Next, We explain what is happening and why tensions have worsened during these dates.

Step by step: this has been the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians

Two Israeli women were killed in an armed attack in the occupied West Bank on Friday after Israel shelled the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, in full escalation of violence in the region.

The tension escalated this week after the intervention of the Israeli police on Wednesday in the mosque Al Aqsa of Jerusalem.

Israeli police said it was “groups of masked youths who violently barricaded themselves in the mosque with fireworks, sticks and rocks.” Given this, and after failed attempts to “negotiate for them to leave”, the agents broke into the mosque, confronted the young people there. and more than 350 were arrested and 37 were injured.

The clashes this Wednesday on the Esplanade, which represents the holiest place for Judaism and the third for Islam, mark a repetition of similar incidents in recent years, also during Ramadan.

Palestinian sources denounced an “excessive use of force” by the Police, They stressed that the number of detainees exceeds 500.

Damaged glass facade of a building in Israel after intercepted rocket fire from Lebanon.

As retaliation, Dozens of rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday, and on Friday morning the Israeli army responded with strikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. against positions of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Later, this Friday in west bank two Israeli sisters in their early twenties were killed and their mother wounded in a shooting attack on their vehicle, reported the Magen David Adamthe Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross.

The army specified that their vehicle was attacked at the Hamra crossing, in the north of the Jordan River valley, in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Why is it said to be the most serious escalation with Lebanon since 2006?

On Thursday, on Passover day, around thirty rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon, in the biggest escalation since 2006 on the border between these two countries, which are technically still at war after several conflicts.

Since April 2022, no rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards Israel, which then also carried out attacks against its neighbor. However, this is the most serious incident since the 2006 war against Hezbollah.

The Palestinian Hamas movement condemned “in the strongest possible terms the appalling Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon.” The Gaza Ministry of Health reported “damage” to the Al Dorra children’s hospital following Israeli shelling, which it described as “unacceptable.”

Hamas and Islamic Jihad informed Egypt – which usually acts as a mediator – on Friday that “the Palestinian factions are going to continue firing rockets if Israel continues its attacks and shelling,” sources from these groups in Gaza told AFP. .

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that his country wants to preserve calm in the southern zone and called on the international community to “pressure Israel to stop the escalation”..

The head of the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lázaro, spoke with authorities from both Israel and Lebanon and assured in a statement that “both sides have said they do not want war.” The UK called for “all parties” to “de-escalate”.

For its part, France reiterated its “unwavering commitment to the security of Israel and the stability and sovereignty of Lebanon.”

CARLOS JOSE REYES

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With AFP