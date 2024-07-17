In January, Tomas Rokicki and a few hundred other enthusiasts gathered in a conference room in San Francisco. Rokicki, a retired programmer, had helped organize a conference on “serious recreational mathematics” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube. Erno Rubik, the cube’s inventor, joined via video from southern Spain.

Rokicki asked Rubik, a retired Hungarian architect, designer, sculptor and teacher, about the first time he solved the cube: “Did you solve the corners first?”

Rokicki recommends the old-fashioned approach: set out on a solitary path and discover a solution method, even if it takes weeks or months. Corners first is a common route, because once the corners are solved, the edges can be arranged. Rubik said yes, he did the corners first. “My method was understanding,” he said.

While preparing a course on descriptive geometry in the 1970s and tinkering with the five Platonic solids, he became particularly captivated by the cube. But as he wrote in his 2020 memoir, “Rubik: The Incredible Story of the Cube That Changed the Way We Learn and Play,” “it never occurred to me that I was creating a puzzle.”

He filed a patent application in January 1975, and by 1977 the “Magic Cube” had debuted in Hungarian toy stores.

In March 1981, with the Rubik’s Cube rebranded and filling American toy stores, cognitive scientist Douglas Hofstadter diagnosed the craze as “cubitis magikia” — “a severe mental disorder accompanied by itching of the fingertips, which can be relieved only by prolonged contact with a multi-colored cube,” he wrote in Scientific American. “Symptoms often last for months. Highly contagious.”

By November 1982, the craze had subsided. But it was revived in the 1990s by the Internet. By 2023, Spin Master, the toy company that now owns the brand, had sold 7.4 million units worldwide, including the classic cube and related puzzles.

It is said that one in seven people on Earth has played with the cube. “It gives me hope about the world,” Rubik said. “It brings people together.”

Rokicki said the cube has about 43 billion color combinations. “A reasonably large number,” he said, possibly more than all the grains of sand in the world.

Part of the puzzle’s appeal is the complexity that arises from its simplicity. The cube is made up of 20 smaller “cubes” (eight corners and 12 edges centered between the corners) and six center pieces attached to the core. The central mechanism is anchored by a three-dimensional cross, around which tabs on the edges and corners fit in a way that allows the structure to rotate.

The cubes feature 54 colorful facets, nine of six colors—white, red, blue, orange, yellow, and green. In their solved state, the six faces of the cube are configured so that all nine facets are the same color. Rotating the puzzle mixes the colors—in total, there are exactly 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 possible positions in which the facets can be permuted.

What is the minimum number of moves to resolve even the most scrambled positions?

Rokicki set out to calculate this amount, known as God’s number, in 1999. In 2010, he found the answer: 20. He enlisted the help of many people, in particular Herbert Kociemba, a German programmer, and a lot of computing time donated by Google.

By now, all of the Platonic solids have been transformed into puzzle variants. And in versions of the original, there’s the 4x4x4 Rubik’s Revenge, the 5x5x5 Professor’s Cube, and the 7x7x7, the largest cube used in World Cube Association competitions. The 21x21x21 cube is the largest cube generally available on the mass market ($1,499.99). The 256x256x256 exists in the virtual realm, where it was solved by a six-person team with 633,494 moves in a cumulative time of about 96 hours.

Rubik said he prefers the classic combination of cubes and colors. “I also love the sound of the cube, the movement,” he said.

He added that he didn’t like puzzles that are designed simply to be puzzles. “I love the puzzle-like content of life and the universe as it is,” he said.