From: Patrick Mayer

Trains derail in Russia, oil tanks go up in flames in Crimea. What does this have to do with Ukraine’s counteroffensive. And what remains uncertain.

Munich/Brjansk/Crimea – Apparently rails are blown up near Brjansk. Oil tanks are burning in Crimea, and just before the Crimea bridge, a fuel depot bursts into flames on mainland Russia.

For the second time in a few days, a freight train has derailed after an explosion in the Russian border area with Ukraine. Not far from the settlement of Belye Berega, again in the Bryansk region, on Tuesday evening (May 2) a locomotive and around 20 wagons went off the rails “due to illegal interference in the work of railway transport”, Russian railways RZD announced on Telegram.

Is the Ukraine war coming to Russia now? Rather, it is likely to be targeted attacks in preparation for the large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive. One question remains: where are the Ukrainians attacking? Where are they faking

Ukraine war: “Unknown explosive devices” destroy rails in Russia

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomas wrote of an “unknown explosive device”. So there were no injuries. Already on Monday (May 1) a train derailed in the same Russian region after rails were blown up (see Twitter video above). What is striking is that incidents on the Russian-Ukrainian border have been increasing for days. The attacks are believed to affect supply lines used by the Russian army for its invasion of Ukraine. Not only are the Bryansk and Belgorod regions affected, which border on the north-east of the neighboring country, but also Crimea, which was illegally annexed in 2014.

A major fire broke out near the Crimean Bridge on Tuesday night. “In the village of Volna in the Taman district, a fuel reservoir caught fire,” Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the southern Russian Krasnodar region, told Telegram. The fire was classified as particularly serious. In the settlement of Volna, right on the Kerch-Azov Sea Strait, there is a large oil transhipment terminal. According to media reports, a cistern containing 20,000 cubic meters of fuel is on fire. So that the Russian troops in Crimea simply don’t get any more fuel? Because the counter-offensive is imminent there?

Ukraine War: Alleged drone strikes on Russian fuel depots

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service (HUR), ten oil tanks near Sevastopol were destroyed over the weekend. “Their total volume is about 40,000 tons,” said authority spokesman Andriy Jussow. According to Kiev, the explosion in Crimea is said to be the result of a drone attack. The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rasvozhayev, who was installed by Moscow, had published photos of burning fuel tanks on Telegram. As early as March 21, HUR reported the alleged destruction of Russian cruise missiles by an “explosion” on the peninsula, which cannot be independently verified.

The governor of Sevastopol published a photo of burning fuel tanks in Crimea on his Telegram channel. © Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev telegram channel/AP/dpa

But: Crimea, a bluff? True, Ukrainian army and territorial defense forces have been noisy Picture Tens of thousands of fighters mobilized. In view of the huge extent of the front, estimated at 2,400 kilometers, an attack on all sections is unlikely. A comparison: When the Ukrainian army recaptured the Kherson region in the south in autumn 2022, Kiev faked an alleged offensive towards Donbass.

Ukraine war: counter-offensive from Kharkiv towards Luhansk in the Donbass?

According to indications, this could really happen in the Donbass this time – in a kind of pincer movement. Specifically: in the northeast from Kharkiv to Luhansk, also to wipe out Russian Wagner mercenaries near Bachmut. This could also cut off supplies for pro-Russian separatists.

On the other hand, in the south of Cherson via Melitopol to Zaporischschja, to take the occupied nuclear power plant (NPP). According to the British Ministry of Defence, Russian occupiers have set up positions on the roofs of the nuclear power plant. Crimea would be left out of this scenario.

Another indication for this thesis: ZDF reported on intensive fortification work by the Russian army in the Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions. According to satellite images, hundreds of kilometers of trenches were dug, combined with concrete “dragon teeth” to stop tanks. The hinterland of Luhansk was therefore attacked sporadically.

Ukraine War: Russian defenses discovered near Sumy and Kharkiv

As well as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) citing maps from the Washington think tank American Enterprise Institute, US analysts have discovered defensive lines near the borders of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. Which would also indicate a counter-offensive along the Russian border with a thrust towards Luhansk. Recent attacks on Russian infrastructure near Bryansk fit this approach.

The city with more than 400,000 inhabitants lies north of the border of Sumy and Kharkiv. Does Ukraine want to cover the backs of its armed forces here? At Belgorod, opposite Kharkiv (about 1.4 million inhabitants), Russian lines were probably deliberately attacked.

Ready for the counter-offensive: a British Challenger 2 main battle tank handed over to the Ukrainian army. © IMAGO / Cover Images

War in Ukraine: Apparently Russian positions on border near Belgorod attacked

So the published Picture a video purported to show the bombing of a position on Russian territory. A Ukrainian military blogger explained: “Ukrainian artillery processed the equipment and personnel of the occupiers who were discovered by the reconnaissance of the 4th Kharkiv border guard command and set up new positions. Location: about 1.3 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.”

Attacks so that the Ukrainian army can operate offensively on its own soil with supplied western battle tanks (according to NATO 230 plus 1550 armored vehicles)? (pm)