Syrian President Bashar al-Assad This Thursday he began an official visit to China in which he will seek financial support for the reconstruction of his war-ravaged country.

China is one of the few countries outside the Middle East that Assad has visited since the start of a civil war in 2011. which has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions more and damaged Syria’s infrastructure and industry.

Asad landed at Hangzhou airport (east), where he will attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on Saturday.

The Air China plane he was traveling on was greeted on the tarmac with music and artists dressed in colorful costumes.while the Chinese and Syrian flags waved in the sky, according to images from the state broadcaster CCTV.

China plays an increasingly dominant role in the Middle East, as was evident with its mediation in the diplomatic rapprochement at the beginning of the year between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The Syrian president and other foreign leaders will meet with President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou, according to CCTV. According to the Syrian presidency, Assad will also travel to Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the visit will serve to take ties between the two countries to a “new level.”

China and Syria have a “deep” friendship, declared Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, in a meeting with the press. “We believe that President Bashar al-Assad’s visit will further deepen mutual political trust and cooperation in various fields between both countries,” he added.

China is among President Assad’s allies and has regularly abstained from voting on resolutions against Damascus in the UN Security Council. However, Assad’s last visit to the Asian giant dates back to 2004.

It was the first by a Syrian leader since the establishment of diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1956. In 2023, the Damascus regime began a rapprochement with numerous Arab countries after years of isolation due to the civil war that broke out in the country in 2011.

This normalization of relations was confirmed in May with the return of Damascus to the Arab League and the participation of the Syrian president in a summit in Saudi Arabia.



Also, amid an increase in rivalry with the United States, Beijing is intensifying its relations with the capitals that Washington is trying to isolate.

The Belarusian presidents Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro, who toured China last week, have paraded through Beijing this year.

Several senior Russian officials have been received in the Asian giant, which expects its president Vladimir Putin next month. And a delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban government is currently in China.

