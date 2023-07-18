The announcement of the Colombian production, ‘The Barbie House‘, will arrive very soon on television through the Snail Channelhas generated great expectations.

The true story is inspired by the call ‘doll house‘ which is located in Bogotá, being one of the places with the highest mystery and controversy in said city.

Thousands of people are increasingly anxious for the details of the story that is thought to be really fascinating to be revealed, something that Canal Caracol would have taken full advantage of because of the barbie feverbefore the near premiere of the film adaptation.

It is for the Barbie-Mania that the Colombian program causes intrigue and has sparked controversy on social networks, it is even thought that it could steal credit from Televisa with the success of his reality show, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’.

Carlos Ochoa and ‘Black Candela‘ revealed some details of what is expected in ‘The Barbie House‘, a series that has promised to delve into the private life of the enigmatic place that Bogotá hides, which was frequented by some celebrities, businessmen and also politicians.

Apparently, the objective of those meetings was to have the “company” of beautiful women from television, as well as from the world of beauty and modeling.

So far, the names of the personalities that have been confirmed for the program are David Palacio and Nicole Santamaría, who will give life to controversial characters that will increase the curiosity of the audience.

The series aims to break the paradigms and show all the secrets it hides’The Barbies’ Houseand will have a mix of action, intrigue and drama.

