For some months it has become popular to lose weight, the use of a drug designed for the treatment of diabetes, the Ozmepic. This has been popularized through social networks like TikTok.

However, much has been said about the side effects of using Ozempic for health, for this reason, a new “natural” alternative, berberine.

Berberine is a chemical compound extracted from plants such as goldenseal and barberry, which is commonly sold as a supplement in the form of capsules with a yellowish powder.

Although berberine has been used in Asia for over 2,000 years to treat gastrointestinal conditions and diarrhea, its potential to aid in the treatment of conditions such as high blood pressure and insulin resistance has been the subject of recent investigation.

Although some limited studies suggest it might play a role in weight loss, we lack precise data from large-scale clinical trials to support these claims.

In scientific studies in mouse models, they have found that berberine may help lower blood cholesterol and blood sugar regulation.

It has also been suggested that berberine may improve the composition of the gut microbiome due to its antimicrobial properties.

However, when it comes to weight loss, scientific evidence on berberine remains fragmentary and preliminary. There have been few human trials specifically testing this effect, and none of them have been robust..

Although animal studies have shown promising results, there is a significant gap between the current evidence and the marketing of berberine as a weight loss supplement.

Although most people tolerate berberine well, side effects such as nausea, vomiting, increased blood pressure, and tingling in the hands and feet have been documented.

Also, there is the possibility that supplement manufacturers add additional ingredients, which can pose health risks. Weight loss supplements are especially prone to being adulterated and potentially contaminated with banned substances.