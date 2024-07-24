For a few months now, the bBineo digital wallwhich belongs to Banorte, has been operating in the Mexican national territory, being one of the favorites of account holders.

In this sense, Banorte bank executives have made it clear that, initially, they are not looking for Bineo to have exponential growth in its number of account holders..

In this regard, according to the statements made by Marcos Ramirez Miguel and Francisco MarthaCEO of Grupo Financiero Banorte and CEO of digital development of said financial institution, respectively, For 2024, Bineo’s strategy is focused on strengthening the value offer, while making more products and services available on the platform..

“In RappiCard We had been doing this for several years and now we are finally making money; the value of the company is already very high; you go from red numbers to black numbers, but with a strong volume of clients that is being strengthened,” said Marcos Ramírez, comparing the process that this has had with what is expected to be achieved in these first months with Bineo.

Likewise, in a press conference where the financial group’s results for the second quarter of this year were made public, the Banorte executive said that, based on the experience that exists, It will be in about three years when Bineo can stand on its own.

What is Banorte’s relationship with the growth of the digital bank Bineo?/Photo: Cuartoscuro

“And then we will grow […] “We have to be profitable in the next 36, 40, 42 months. That is our focus. We are not looking for irrational growth in search of clients, unlike what is happening in the market,” said Francisco Martha on the same subject.

2024 has been the year of digital banks in Mexico, since the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) has authorized the start of operations of different digital banks.

What is Banorte’s relationship with the growth of the digital bank Bineo?/Photo: Bineo

It is in this way that, with the permission of the Mexican authorities, The digital banks that began operating this year in Mexico, up to this moment, are the following::

*Banorte’s Bineo

*Openbank Santander

*Hey from BanRegio

*Revolut Bank.