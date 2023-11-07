













What is Attack on Titan and why does every otaku have to see it?









Freedom: a more human feeling than love and hate?

This magnificent story is based on inherently human values: love, hate, perseverance… And it is these same ones that permeate the reality of our contemporary world, in which war and the search for freedom are a constant.

The narrative is framed in the original human values ​​- vaster, due to their complexity and constancy: love, hate, perseverance… – which we often ignore or fade when wondering about the things that happen in the world although, of course, In fact, they support the realities of contemporaneity. The current invasions – the Russian and the Israeli – make us wonder what goes on in the minds of all of us and the answers always gnaw at us in our own glimpses of humanity.

Attack on Titan invites us to rethink what makes us human. It is not limited to our feelings, but combines them with our thoughts and emotions, presenting the human being, sometimes fragmented in our search for recognition, as a unit. And chaos, as unrecognizable as it may seem, is presented to us as what it truly is: each of us in a contained plurality.

Attack on Titan It is a narrative full of ailments that we have as a society; and yes, probably since the beginning of things, since before the fantastic Middle Ages that, due to its “dark” grace, allows us to (re)imagine the forms of the previous walkers of this world. Isayama’s narrative shows us that from the beginning, inexplicable love existed alongside excessive pain and everything that is confronted by exercising and recognizing these feelings.

What is Attack on Titan about?

Attack on Titan It is a work that frames several levels of time and space. The mystery that is anchored to the past and the systems of power along with the very bloody dark fantasy is what presents the title as a true original story.

It all begins in a walled medieval world, it is found this way because outside the belt of walls there are titans that eat and crush humans. The military force has a Legion of Reconnaissance that ventures beyond the walls in search of a chance to free itself from the limits of its nation. In other words, How to get rid of the titans to free yourself from the bonds of the walls? Although, it is a task that seems not very fruitful.

However, one bad day, a titan destroys part of a wall and invades the community. After a massacre, our three protagonists—while still children—will enlist in the Legion and begin a path in search of a terrible truth that could make them achieve a kind of freedom towards the end of the story.

Freedom as a human concept that is sustained and limited by the same values that respond to the plurality of emotions, thoughts and sensibilities, will be the idea that guides the complete narrative; developing a sinister concept of freedom and its possibilities and guarantees.

Eren, the main protagonist, He will seek freedom above all things, and from his own perceptions he will achieve it for his friends, although with enormous sacrifices.

The battles between the titans and nations of the world that unfolds into an infinite number of spaces and times allow fans to see a canvas of people imprisoned by ancient and modern systems that are preserved with the help of each of the characters.

At the end of the day, societies change and transform; The good and the bad differ from the point where you are looking at the horizon (?), Attack on Titan tries to make that clear, while also anchoring itself to the humanity of each of the characters, along with their concerns, expectations, and ideologies.

Why is the ending sensitive and grotesque?

After the genocide that leaves only 20% of humanity standing and after the years of massacre by the titans, the story of Attack on Titan manages to capture the authenticity and uniqueness of the cycles that humanity has managed.

Conflicts, love and hate seem to be, after so many years of life on the planet, irremediable to a certain degree. Even today there are armed conflicts, on the other hand, capitalist and cybernetic struggles also have violent implications although, perhaps, they could go a little more unnoticed.

The outcome of attack on titan In its final sequence, it shows us that life goes on and so do conflicts. Hate does not end, but neither does love, the desire to live does not dissolve. It’s bittersweet, but it doesn’t mean that everyone’s sacrifices were in vain, but rather, that they managed to keep the world moving.

Movement is one of the virtues of existing.

On the other hand, Love has several nuances and, sometimes, walking away is important: abandoning. Love ends or transforms, moving forward looking for happiness is something quite natural. However, guilt, responsibility, comfort, the recognition of a limited love – which we believe is the only thing we deserve – is an issue that also continues to be a problem for the development of contemporary bonds. Do you deserve love? What kind? And, after certain things, is this the only thing you can aspire to? Should you stay there?

Love, is it that difficult?

Attack on Titan It has political, moral and sensitive narrative knots that give an account of contemporary societies in a chilling but bold and truly clarifying way.

An anime title that manages to propose graphic narratives as exemplary.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan? How many chapters does it have?

Crunchyroll has available all 99 episodes of the seasons of the brand new title of Attack on Titan. Although its distribution at the premieres had difficulties, now that the anxiety of the launch is over, the platform transmits it without problems.

The manga was licensed in Spanish by Panini publishing house. The work has 139 chapters compiled in 34 volumes.

