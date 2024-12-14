The heart works as a synchronized machine that pumps blood in a coordinated manner between its atria and ventricles. Under normal conditions, its rhythm, known as sinus rhythm, is regular and adapts to the body’s needs. However, any alteration in this mechanism can trigger significant health problems, especially when the heart rhythm loses its regularity.

One of the most common examples of this dysfunction is atrial fibrillation (AF)an arrhythmia that directly affects heart function. It is, in fact, the most common arrhythmia worldwide. It occurs when the atria lose synchrony due to electrical chaos in their activity. In other words, the upper chambers of the heart contract in a disorganized and inefficient manner, causing irregular and often rapid heartbeats. This incoordination can trigger serious complications, such as clot formation or an increased risk of ictus.

According to Lluís Mont, cardiologist at Hospital Clinic Barcelona“this condition affects a very high percentage of the elderly population, although it is also observed in younger people, even without a history of heart disease.” Despite its potential severity, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment allow many people with AF to lead virtually normal lives.

The causes of AF are varied, although age stands out as a determining factor. As people age, the risk of developing this arrhythmia increases significantly. Furthermore, conditions such as high blood pressurecardiovascular diseases, diabetesthe obesity or even the sleep apneacontribute to its appearance. Lifestyle also plays a relevant role. Excessive alcohol consumption and prolonged participation in intensive endurance sports have been shown to be related to an increased risk of AF. These factors reinforce the importance of adopting healthy habits to prevent this condition.

Atrial fibrillation can occur silently, without the patient being aware of its existence. It can also manifest itself with clear symptoms, such as palpitations, extreme fatigue, dizziness and even loss of consciousness. Joan, a patient diagnosed with AF, explains that one of the first signs was difficulty performing daily activities: “Despite being an active person, climbing a few simple stairs became a challenge.” Carlos, also diagnosed with this arrhythmia, describes the disease as a feeling of helplessness, especially during the first episodes.

The diagnosis of atrial fibrillation is made through a electrocardiograma test that allows you to record the electrical activity of the heart. However, in cases of intermittent episodes, longer monitoring using a Holter monitor, a machine that records heart rhythms continuously, may be necessary. This step is essential not only to confirm the diagnosis, but also to assess the risk of serious complications, such as stroke.

Once AF is identified, treatment focuses on two key goals: preventing serious complications, such as strokes, and improving the patient’s quality of life by reducing symptoms. The therapeutic approach is adapted to each case, considering the severity of the disease and the individual characteristics of the patient. Eduard Guash, cardiologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​emphasizes that “avoiding embolisms is a priority, since stagnant blood in the atria can form clots that, when displaced, can obstruct important arteries such as those of the brain, causing a stroke.”

Treatment may include medications such as anticoagulants, which reduce the risk of clots, and antiarrhythmics, which help stabilize the heart rhythm. When these drugs fail to control the condition effectively, more advanced options are used, such as catheter ablation. This procedure involves creating small, controlled lesions in the heart tissue to prevent the abnormal electrical impulses that cause the arrhythmia from occurring. According to Manel Castellà, cardiovascular surgeon at Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​“ablation is especially effective in cases of intermittent atrial fibrillation, with a long-term success rate of 70%.”

In addition to medical treatment, adopting a healthy lifestyle is crucial to controlling AF. Maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption, engaging in moderate physical exercise, and managing stress are essential practices to prevent relapses and improve the effectiveness of treatment. Alba Cano, nurse, emphasizes that the patient’s commitment to these habits, along with adequate medical follow-up, is essential for success in managing the disease.

Joan, who has been living with AF for more than twenty years, tells how she has managed to adapt her life: “I don’t allow this to condition my daily life. “I stay active, follow medical recommendations and live peacefully.” For his part, Carlos, who underwent an ablation, recounts his positive experience: “The operation gave me back my energy and confidence. Today, thanks to medical follow-up and medication, I feel good.”

Although AF presents a medical and personal challenge, advances in its treatment and management have shown that it is possible to live with this condition. Specialists agree that early diagnosis, strict control of these risk factors and personalized treatment are the keys to a full life, even with AF. As Guash states, “this illness does not have to be a limitation; With the right tools, patients can regain much of their well-being.”