The Earth’s atmosphere “is in constant motion and rings like a bell.” A corresponding study by scientists from Japan and the United States was published in the scientific journal Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences.

Its authors are Kevin Hamilton from the University of Hawaii and Takatoshi Sakazaki from Kyoto University – were able to prove the conditions under which waves appear in the atmosphere, the length of which ranges from 1000 to 10,000 kilometers. Some of them can resonate like sound waves inside a bell.

What is the hypothesis about atmospheric resonance?

Early 19th century French physicist and mathematician Pierre-Simon Laplace argued that the Earth’s atmosphere is like a huge ocean covering the planet. He derived formulas that were later called the tidal Laplace equations. They are used for calculations when making weather forecasts.

The scientist believed that the atmosphere has its own ebb and flow, as well as waves of air masses and thermal energy. In addition, he talked about vertical vibrations near the Earth’s surface, which propagate in the horizontal direction and which can be recorded by changes in surface pressure. If atmospheric heat tides associated with the rotation of the Earth, modern geophysicists were able to detect, then horizontal waves until recently were not.

How were scientists able to prove Laplace’s hypothesis?

Scientists analyzed materials from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) from 1979 to 2016, looking at atmospheric pressure data around the world for every hour. As a result, the researchers identified dozens of previously unknown wave modes – systems of harmonic oscillations, which they called modes.

Hamilton and Sakazaki concluded that there are global wave structures that move around the globe. The length of these waves ranges from 1,000 to 10,000 kilometers – such waves are characteristic of infrasound. Laplace waves cover almost entire hemispheres, but have very short periods – less than a day.

Scientists have shown that the zones of high and low pressure associated with these waves create a characteristic “checkerboard” pattern on the map – they rush across the planet at a speed of more than 1,000 kilometers per hour. When traveling at the desired height and speed, such waves can create resonance in the atmosphere.

“Our identification of so many modes in real data shows that the atmosphere really rings like a bell. This finally resolves the long-standing and classical problem of atmospheric resonance, and also allows for a better understanding of which processes excite waves and which ones quench them, ”writes Hamilton.

The researchers believe that the data obtained will further help in the diagnosis of atmospheric circulation.

What can be dangerous wave phenomena in the atmosphere?

Extreme weather events can often be associated with wave anomalies in the atmosphere. For example, back in 2019, a group of scientists from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands described the occurrence of quasi-stationary atmospheric Rossby waves in the Northern Hemisphere.

Rossby air waves are giant bends in high-altitude winds that greatly influence the weather. These waves are associated with pressure zones and high-altitude jet streams; they take part in the formation of cyclones and anticyclones.

When the waves pass into a quasi-stationary state, the change of cyclones and anticyclones stops. As a result, it may rain for weeks in some places, while abnormal heat is established in others. Such heat waves and droughts can hit Central and North America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Caspian Sea region and East Asia several times over the summer and last for one to two weeks, resulting in serious damage to agriculture.