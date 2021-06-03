Israel has long been in a labyrinth. The change of government that has just happened is a step forward in trying to find a way out of this trap. A leap in realism that implies a tectonic shift in national politics with an extraordinary fact, for the first time an Israeli Arab party joins a ruling coalition.

With the same novelty, however, doubts are multiplying. The alliance that will rule Israel, if nothing gets in the way in the next few days, is a mixed set of interests and expectations distributed in eight forces, from the insignificant social democratic formations to the most powerful ones on the right, which adds a condition of high fragility.

Part of this duel of points of view is exhibited by a crucial fact of what was agreed: there will be two prime ministers, in shifts separated by two years. The far-right Neftalí Bennett who won seven seats in the last election will be the first and will be followed by the centrist Yamir Lapid who, on the other hand, achieved a much better result with 17 seats in Parliament.

The good news is that the characteristic of the alliance will force constant negotiations and respect for limits that would not otherwise be considered for its own survival. On the other hand, the influence of the ultra-religious parties that have been a determining factor for the outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remain in power for the last twelve years is falling. which also served him to evade justice for his corruption charges. Now, on the plain you will not have those shields.

Controversial Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who ruled for almost thirteen years and has just sparked the largest opposition alliance in Israel’s history. AFP

Bennett has been in the past a senior official of this controversial ruler who has agreed with the option of an eventual annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the West Bank, pierced by hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers who will never be removed. If Netanyahu hindered as much as he could two-state solution, doctrine promoted by the international community, Bennett He has openly said that he does not believe in that way out. But the alliance in which he is now included will have to temper that skepticism.

The background that reveals this turn is that the dynamics of the crisis exposes that already it is very difficult to constitute a Palestinian state along with that of Israel as was the purpose of the partition in 1947 of the Ottoman territory under British protection. But neither is it possible to ignore the millions of Palestinians who inhabit those lands and who will not leave.

Netanyahu has not been the only one of Israel’s powerful leaders who acted to deepen divisions in the precarious Palestinian political arena. Hamas, the furious and irresponsible ultra-Islamic organization that rules the Gaza Strip, it was a central element within that divisive strategy.

When the legendary Ariel Sharon ordered the disconnection in the Strip in August 2005, that is, the unilateral withdrawal of the 10,000 settlers who lived in that territory, did so without consulting the Palestinian Authority, the secular government of that town in Ramallah. The absence of a mutual agreement to carry out such an action allowed Hamas to strengthen itself and come up with the story that they had triumphed and driven out the settlers.

Sharon left to do. There were elections, and Hamas won in both territories, although most of its legislators were later arrested based on the terrorist nature of that organization. But the internal clashes between an arrogant Hamas and the secular Fatah party, which has authority in the West Bank, even led to the use of weapons.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. AFP

Today there are two spaces not only territorial but also political in the territories. The cost of this strategy is that the fundamentalist group that governs the Strip, every time its relative power situation suffers, generates a conflict with Israel to sustain its narrative of martyrdom and wear down the weak government of Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Hamas has empowered itself in such a way that if there were elections it would win them in both territories, as it would have won them even before the recent war with the Strip, and that is why Abbas preferred to suspend the vote. The cost of a change of government of this magnitude it would imply that there would be no international reference to discuss the Palestinian cause.

The conclusion, possibly already very late, is that today the survival of the Abbas government is central to balancing the field. “Hamas must be weakened and Mahmoud Abbas strengthened,” Claimed figures like the former head of the Israeli Army, Gadi Eizenkot. It is the notion brought by the new US Foreign Ministry headed by Antony Blinken, who decided to reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem to meet Palestinian demands.

The intention is to rebuild the two-state solution today in rags, strengthening authentic Palestinian leadership. A strategy that serves to lead Israel out of the labyrinth before the conclusion of a single state, from the Mediterranean to the Jordan, forces the Jewish state to take over millions of Palestinians. The heterogeneity of the new government is possibly the best indicator of the scope of this challenge.