The ruling party New Ideas is the most optioned to obtain the majority of the seats this February 28 and, if it succeeds, President Nayib Bukele would have the necessary support for the Legislative Assembly to approve its projects and to name up to a third of the judges of the Supreme Court of Justice. More than 3,000 observers monitor the elections amid the denunciations of the president of the Legislature and the popularity of the country’s president.

Nayib Bukele won the Presidency less than two years ago, but the traditional parties and those far from him maintained the majority of the Legislative Assembly and this complicated several of his plans. Now the political panorama of the country could change this Sunday since the president’s party is the most optioned to obtain the largest number of seats.

More than 5.3 million Salvadorans are summoned to elect 84 deputies to the Legislative Assembly, 262 municipal councils and 20 members of the Central American Parliament (Parlacen). Of those elections, one of the most important elections is that of the next congressmen.

The two main parties, the conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) and the leftist Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), aspire to continue with the majority of the deputies. Actually, they have 60.

But the New Ideas movement, founded by Bukele and led by a cousin of his, is the favorite. Just before the ban on publishing polls on the elections came into effect, the Jesuit Central American University published a poll that indicated that this party would be only one deputy away from achieving an absolute majority, of 56 congressmen.

If this is achieved, New Ideas would have great power in the Legislature, since normally 43 votes are needed to make ordinary decisions and 56 to approve more complex issues such as approving a foreign debt or reforming the Constitution.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, during a ceremony at the presidential house, on February 22 in San Salvador MARVIN RECINOS AFP

In addition, the ruling party could join forces with the far-right Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional, which currently has 10 deputies. That way you would get a qualified majority. This panorama is not strange since the movement was already an ally of Bukele, when it served the president as an electoral vehicle after the delay in the registration of New Ideas.

Rather than winning the elections this Sunday, what is at stake is the power that this could give to the pro-government movements. If Nuevas Ideas gets the broad support shown by the polls, Bukele could not only advance his legislative agenda, but would also have an easier time appointing a third of the magistrates for the Supreme Court of Justice, magistrates for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the Attorney General, the prosecutor for the defense of human rights and others. Essentially, his party could replace his most staunch critics in the Legislative and Judicial institutions with which the president has openly clashed.

That is why Eduardo Escobar, executive director of the non-governmental organization Acción Ciudadana, believes that if Nuevas Ideas wins a majority in Congress, El Salvador “would deepen the authoritarianism of the government led by Bukele.” Escobar argues his position by explaining that with the majority on the part of the Government, the Legislature would no longer be “that front of the exercise of power” in the face of any attempted abuse.

And it is that Bukele’s relationship with the plenary session of congressmen has been tense much of the time, with strong clashes since the beginning of the administration.

The Bukele administration clashes with the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court of Justice of El Salvador

The president has maintained all kinds of bids with the Legislative Assembly. One of the acts of the Bukele Government that marked the relationship with the congressmen occurred at the beginning of 2020. The president entered Parliament with the police and the military while the deputies discussed a loan of 109 million dollars for a security plan proposed by the Executive and focused on gang control.

Later, the Covid-19 pandemic further strained the relationship. In May 2020, the deputies defended the idea of ​​ending the total confinement in which El Salvador was a week earlier than what Bukele had proposed. The president rejected the proposal through his Twitter account, where he accused the congressmen of wanting to send citizens to “die by decree.”

Although in the end the Assembly voted to end the quarantine on the date proposed by the deputies, the president vetoed the parliamentary decision and extended the confinement for another week. That decision earned him a wake-up call from the Supreme Court of Justice, which overturned the presidential decree.

But that was not the only time that the Salvadoran government clashed with the high court. When Bukele authorized the arrests of anyone who breached mandatory isolation, the Court ordered him to stop the arrests for being arbitrary. However, the president did not comply with the sentence and, on the contrary, tightened police controls.

Despite the confrontations with the other state powers, Bukele enjoys great support in public opinion, which was precisely what drove the New Ideas party campaign.

According to the most recent survey by the Central American University, Salvadorans give the president a score of 8.3; on a scale of 0 to 10. This number is higher than the one obtained in June 2020 when completing one year in office, when it was 7.71. Furthermore, the survey shows that 57.5% of the population feel that the Bukele Government is “very close” or “close”.

The New Ideas campaign named after Nayib Bukele

The popularity of the president explains why his political party based its electoral campaign on the image of the president with the message that they are the party “with the N of Nayib”. In addition, the community was the one that invested the most in electoral propaganda. According to Acción Ciudadana, that party spent 71% of all the propaganda in the campaign, with more than 8.7 million dollars invested.

To this is added that in recent days, Bukele broadcast messages mainly on television to call to vote for his allies and criticize his opponents. The president of the Legislative Assembly, Mario Ponce, considered that this is a violation of electoral silence.

This measure, in force since last Thursday, vetoes partisan propaganda in the media, rallies, demonstrations, rallies, flyers, billboards or loudspeakers in public places. Ponce asked the Executive to respect that measure.

For her part, the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Dora Martínez, assures that the elections will be watched by 3,273 observers, of which 2,263 are national and 1,010 international. International organizations include the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States, the European Union, the United Nations Development Program, the Association of Electoral Bodies of Central America and the Caribbean, and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations, among others.

With AP and EFE