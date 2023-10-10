The strong divisions that exist within the Republican Party in the United States have been simmering for years. In fact, its last two leaders in the House of Representatives – Paul Rayn and John Bohener – ended up stepping aside in the face of pressure from the most extreme sectors in this community.

But last week’s dismissal of Kevin McCarthy constitutes quite a fire. For the first time in more than 200 years of history, the Lower House voted to remove one of its leaders. And, by the way, that position is second in the order of presidential succession.

Republicans in the United States House of Representatives hold a closed-door meeting this Monday to address the succession.

McCarthy, furthermore, fell by “friendly fire” after 8 members of his own party (the majority) allied themselves with the Democrats to unseat him, leaving this legislative body headless and without a clear path forward.

“And now? -asked Republican Congressman Frank Lukas moment after the vote- Because it is one thing to burn the house and another very different thing to rebuild it.”

Nobody knows the answer to that question. At the moment, the House is in recess until this Wednesday. Although they elected a president pro tempore, he does not have the power to move any legislation and, therefore, until a new head is elected, Congress will be paralyzed..

But that election, as happened with McCarthy’s earlier this year, does not look easy at all. For now, there are two legislators who have expressed interest in the position: Steve Scalise, the current “number two” within the party, and Jim Jordán, the president of the Judiciary Committee.

Both, however, face obstacles. Although Scalise has the support of the majority of the party, he is seen as very close to McCarthy and could face the same opposition that destroyed his tenure.

Jordan, for his part, has the support of this group, but his election would be interpreted as a capitulation of the establishment to the radicals.

And both, unless the equation changes, will have to deal with the same divisions that caused this crisis. A chronicle of a death foretold that took shape in the last legislative elections and that can in part be attributed to former President Donald Trump and his enormous influence in the party.

The narrative last year, and which was supported by the polls, was that the Republicans were going to sweep the midterm elections given the low popularity ratings of President Joe Biden and the country’s economic difficulties, materialized in unprecedented inflation. precedents.

There was even talk of a “red tide” (in reference to the color of the Republican Party) after which they would assume control of both the House – by more than 30 votes – and the Senate. But, there was no such.

Although they regained control of the Lower House, it ended up being by a majority of only four votes (221 seats out of 435) and they failed in the Senate where the Democrats preserved control.

Kevin McCarthy, former Republican leader in the United States House of Representatives. Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg

The failure, analysts agree, was due to the selection of many far-right candidates backed by a Trump obsessed with the electoral defeat he suffered in 2018 and who demanded absolute loyalty from them in return. But that didn’t sit well with many voters, especially those living in more moderate states.

That pyrrhic majority gave excessive power to a group of about 20 legislators who today call themselves the freedom caucus, a faction of radicals within the party who want to eliminate aid to Ukraine, remove Biden and cut spending to historic levels.

But, above all, it intends to legislate unilaterally and without making concessions to the opposition to impose its conservative agenda. Something impossible, since the Democrats control the Senate and the White House, which has veto power.

An old crisis



The crisis that broke out last week formally began in January when McCarthy submitted his name to be the new speaker. And, despite the fact that he was considered the natural heir to the position and had the support of the majority of the party, the group of Republican “insurrectionists” crossed his path.

It took 15 votes, also historic, before it won. Even so, McCarthy had to make multiple concessions, including the one that ended up costing him his job: a change in the internal rules of the House that allows a single member to initiate a process to oust the leader and is known as an “impeachment motion.” ”.

In general terms, McCarthy’s nine months were tortuous, as he had to accommodate the demands of the faction since he needed their votes to approve any legislation and always under the threat that he could be removed from office if he did not comply.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Something that led him to give them the presidency of committees, despite not having the necessary seniority and to initiate the impeachment process against Biden, even when he considered it inconvenient for the political interests of the party. This added to the fact that he let bills pass that were not viable due to his extremism.

Twice, however, McCarthy drew a line. The first was in April when the US was on the verge of entering into a disastrous default on its financial obligations if an increase in the debt ceiling was not approved. Something that this faction was opposed to if it was not accompanied by deep spending cuts and other items on its conservative agenda.

The move, seen as cynical, since a large part of that debt and the fiscal deficit of the United States was accumulated during Republican governments and with the vote of this party in Congress, McCarthy managed to reach an agreement with the Democrats to raise the ceiling and guarantee the flow of government spending for two years, in exchange for some budget cuts. Although the faction was not entirely satisfied, they ended up voting in favor.

The second occurred a few days ago when, despite the previous agreement, Republican rebels refused to support a measure to finance government operations, putting the employment of more than 3.5 million federal workers at risk.

McCarthy, once again aware of how risky this was for the viability of his community, chose to reach an agreement with the Democrats to keep the Government open for 45 days while a solution was sought.

Something that the Freedom Caucus interpreted it as a betrayal and that precipitated the calling of the motion to impeach the president.

The Democrats, who with their votes could have saved McCarthy, chose to vote in favor perhaps calculating that the chaos and division among the Republicans favors them in the long term, since the public could pass on the bill in next year’s elections. .

Most likely, however, whoever is elected will be even more extreme than McCarthy. In fact, everything indicates that Jordan, who was part of the Freedom Caucus and a close ally of Trump, will end up prevailing.

Which will translate into a civil war just when it involves approving aid for Ukraine and ensuring State financing beyond next November 17, when funds run out again.

Former US President Donald J. Trump attends his civil fraud trial in New York.

Something that does not suit the Republicans, but neither does it suit Biden because his agenda would be paralyzed.

The only thing that many Republicans have is that They must remove the clause that today allows any member to call a dismissal vote.

“That clause makes the House ungovernable. If it is not removed we will always be hostages to a minority and the next crisis will be around the corner,” said Republican Congressman Don Bacon.

For the “insurgents”, however, that would be equivalent to giving up the “super power” that today allows them to command the stop. Quite a crossroads. That there is, for now, no easy way out.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68