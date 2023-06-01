Deutsche Wellei

06/01/2023 – 11:12 am

Action that can decriminalize the possession of drugs for personal consumption returned to the Supreme Court’s agenda after eight years. Three justices have already voted on the subject. The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, placed on the agenda of judgments this Thursday (01/06) an action that asks the Court to declare unconstitutional an article of the Law on Drugs which criminalizes the possession of drugs for personal consumption.

The action was filed by the Public Defender of the State of São Paulo and began to be judged in 2015. Three of the justices at the time voted in favor of decriminalizing possession for personal consumption, but a request for review interrupted the analysis of the case, which now returns to the agenda.

The current Drug Law, approved in 2006, in the first government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, establishes that it is a crime to acquire, store or transport drugs for personal consumption, as well as to cultivate plants for that purpose, but does not stipulate a prison sentence. Anyone caught in this conduct can be punished with warnings, community service and educational measures.

The purpose of this law was to differentiate the user from the drug dealer, and thus reserve prison only for drug dealers. However, the rule had the opposite effect.

The Drugs Act does not stipulate a limit on the amount of illegal substance to be considered possession, leaving this to the interpretation of law enforcement and judicial authorities. Instead of reducing the number of people arrested for drug trafficking, there was a significant increase in these arrests – the judicial system began to frequently frame people caught with small amounts of drugs as drug trafficking, a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The São Paulo Public Defender’s Office, which deals with numerous cases of people arrested for possession of small amounts of drugs – often poor and black people, discriminated against and without the means to hire lawyers – argues that criminalizing possession for personal use violates the rights to freedom , privacy and self-injury (taking an attitude that only harms the individual), provided for in the Constitution.

What is the case under review?

The lawsuit under discussion at the Supreme Court is about a man who claimed to be the owner of 3 grams of marijuana found by penitentiary agents in the jail where he was imprisoned, in Diadema. For this reason, he was sentenced in 2010 to two months of community service for two months.

The Public Defender’s Office appealed against the sentence, arguing that criminalizing the possession of drugs for personal use violates the rights provided for in the Constitution. The conviction was upheld in the first and second instances of the São Paulo Judiciary, and the body appealed to the STF.

The case has general repercussions, that is, the decision of the Supreme Court will apply to all similar cases.

As three ministers have already voted

Three Supreme Ministers have already taken a position on the subject in 2015. Gilmar Mendes voted to decriminalize the possession of any drug, and Luís Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin voted for the decriminalization of marijuana possession only.

The then Minister Teori Zavascki asked for a review in August 2015 to, as he said, analyze the legislation of other countries, which suspended the judgment.

Zavascki died in 2017, and his chair and processes were taken over by Alexandre de Moraes, who released the decriminalization of drug possession for judgment at the end of 2018.

Despite the pressure for an outcome, the presidents of the Court decided not to put the issue on trial during the period, which coincided with the mandate of President Jair Bolsonaro, a staunch opponent of the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use.

Open questions

An important point about the action is whether the ministers will define parameters for possession to be considered for personal use, such as the amount of substance seized and other circumstances, such as whether the person carried weapons or had notes indicating accounting for the sale of drugs.

In 2015, Barroso defended in his vote the definition of a quantity parameter: considering users as those who carry up to 25 grams of marijuana or grow up to six cannabis plants for their own consumption.

The definition of parameters is considered by specialists to be crucial to achieve the objective of avoiding the imprisonment of users and reducing the overcrowding of the Brazilian penitentiary system.

Another open question is to which drugs an eventual decriminalization of possession for personal use would apply. In 2015, Fachin and Barroso defended that this understanding applied only to marijuana.

In addition, it is necessary to observe the reaction of Congress, whose current legislature is mostly conservative in relation to the subject. Rosa Weber’s decision to put the action on trial provoked dissatisfaction among some parliamentarians who are against the decriminalization of carrying for personal use, who believe that the court will invade the competence of the Legislature if it accepts the Ombudsman’s appeal.

