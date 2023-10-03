In Australia, a historic referendum seeks to constitutionally recognize indigenous peoples. The proposal, backed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, seeks to create ‘Voice to Parliament’, a body that would advise the country’s Legislature on issues relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. As early voting progresses, the poll shows a slight advantage for the ‘no’ with 49%, while the ‘yes’ is at 43%.

Indigenous peoples have been made invisible in the Australian Constitution. A reality that is intended to change through a referendum. The proposal is to create what is known as the ‘Voice to Parliament’. An indigenous body to advise Parliament on issues that concern Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Furthermore, the constitutional recognition of its existence.

This Tuesday, October 3, the Guardian Essential pollster published its latest study on the voting intention of Australians. The ‘yes’ option increased two points in the last two weeks and stands at 43%. While the ‘no’ party maintains the lead with 49%, although it registered a decrease of two points.

The results of the survey occur in the midst of early voting that began this Monday, October 2, in the states of Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia. Additionally, since late September, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has been visiting remote locations to get people to vote. The general election will be on October 14.

Our staff opened the doors to early voting centers in NT, TAS, VIC & WA yesterday where more than 124,000 people cast their vote. Doors to early voting centers are open nationwide today with remote voting activities, in-person overseas voting & postal voting continuing as well. pic.twitter.com/fJqZzrdZok — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) October 3, 2023



What is the referendum question?

The initiative came from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and was then approved in the Senate, in June of this year, with an overwhelming majority (52 votes in favor and 19 against).

This is the first referendum to be held in Australia since 1999, and the consultation is as follows:

A proposed law: to alter the Constitution to recognize Australia’s First Peoples by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples’ Voice. Do you approve the proposed amendment?

If the ‘yes’ vote is won, a new chapter will be included in the Constitution: “In recognition of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first peoples of Australia: a body will be established, which will be called the ‘Voice of the Peoples’. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’ (…)”.

What is ‘Voice’?

The ‘Voice’ is a body that will be able to address Parliament and Government on issues relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Its members would not be appointed by the Government, but by the indigenous communities themselves. That body would have the power to provide feedback on improving programs and services, but it would not manage money or provide services. Nor will it have veto power, one of the main arguments of those who oppose this proposal.

“They’re not asking for a veto right or the right to fund programs or anything like that. They’re just saying ‘we want to be heard,’” said Albanese, in a radio interview in Tasmania.

For his part, Ken Harris, one of the promoters of the “no” campaign, said that the proposal divides the country. “I think we should all be Australian, equal, equal in every way and not have a special classification for a particular race,” he added.

In addition to giving them a greater participation in decision-making, the referendum aims at a reconciliation with their history. Aboriginal people make up 3.8% of Australia’s more than 26 million people.

As in many countries, indigenous people have been victims of discrimination and mistreatment. In the case of Australia, from British colonization, when they were dispossessed of their lands, to their recent history, when they were not named in their Constitution.

What happens if the referendum is approved?

The proposal has sparked interest in the country. In total, there are 17,676,347 Australians registered to vote, lachieving a record participation of 97.7% of eligible Australians. According to the authorities, there was an increase of 447,447 people since the 2022 federal elections.

Australia seeks to change its Constitution to recognize the country’s indigenous people. © Joel Carrett / AP

For the referendum to be approved, it needs a majority of votes nationwide and at least victory in four of the six states. If the ‘yes’ vote is won, there will be a process of developing the format of this body with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and the public.

A bill to establish the ‘Voice’ will then be drawn up, which will be presented to Parliament and could be referred to a Commission for processing. Finally, it will be put to a vote. If parliamentarians approve the bill, it will come into force and the work of the indigenous body will begin.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and local media