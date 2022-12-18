The eleven magistrates of the Constitutional Court are called this Monday to deliberate and vote on the suspension of the government reform, although with other issues that could affect the legal debate
The Constitutional Court (TC) holds an extraordinary plenary session this Monday, after the postponement agreed by the president last Thursday, to address an appeal filed by the PP. The letter asks to suspend the parliamentary processing of two amendments from PSOE and Unidas Podemos by which the election system is reformed and arrives
#stake #transcendental #plenary #session #court #guarantees
Leave a Reply