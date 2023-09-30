The day has come, this Saturday September 30 The boxing world stops to watch the fight between the Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and the American Jermell Charlo from Las Vegas in a fight that has aroused a lot of emotion because of what each one represents as they present themselves as undisputed champions.

But this fight also has other motivations, especially the issue of money, and for this opportunity the guaranteed purse for each of the boxers is quite high, although in sports there is another incentive that has attracted attention and that is that Saúl Álvarez’s undisputed title is at stake.

The agreement of the fight was that the Mexican would expose his undisputed title with the 4 championships of the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF in the super middleweight, a category that Jermell Charlo was forced to reach in order to fight Canelo Álvarez. If the Mexican wins he will be able to retain his championships, if he loses he will leave his scepters in the hands of Charlo.

These Mexican titles are at stake against Charlo | Photo: Jam Media

Jermell Charlo He also comes to this fight as undisputed champion but at super welterweight, also having the same titles as the Mexican but in another category. These belts are not up for grabs so I know whoever the result is will retain them.

The fight between Canelo and Charlo is scheduled for this Saturday, September 30 from Las Vegas at the T Mobile and it is necessary to start at 9:00 pm according to the time of the fights prior to the main event. It can be seen completely live on the signal of Channel 5, Azteca 7, Star+ and ESPN.