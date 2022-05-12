Getafe is virtually saved. Beyond that, Granada, Cádiz, Mallorca, Alavés and Levante are still involved in a sports tangle to avoid burning. The last two are almost sentenced, but they keep some mathematical option. Levante could say goodbye in the next few hours if they lose against Madrid. In the absence of two days for the closure of LaLiga Santander and with the 36 about to conclude, these are the relegation accounts:

Getafe: 15th with 38 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Mallorca: 0-0 in Son Moix and 1-0 in the Coliseum.

Cádiz: 4-0 at the Coliseum and 1-1 at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Granada: 1-1 in Los Cármenes and 4-2 in the Coliseum.

How do you have the goal average?

Won with Mallorca: adds four points.

Won with Cádiz: adds four points.

Won with Granada: add four points.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Getafe-Barcelona.

Day 38: Elche-Getafe.

Granada: 16th with 37 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Getafe: 1-1 in Los Cármenes and 4-2 in the Coliseum.

Mallorca: 4-1 in Los Cármenes and 2-6 in Son Moix.

Cádiz: 1-1 at Nuevo Mirandilla and 0-0 at Los Cármenes.

Alavés: 2-1 in Los Cármenes and 2-3 in Mendizorroza.

Levante: 0-3 at the Ciutat de Valencia and 1-4 at Los Cármenes.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost with Getafe: add a point.

Won with Mallorca: adds six points.

Tied with Cádiz: add two points.

Won with Alavés: adds six points.

Tied with Levante: add three points.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Betis-Granada.

Day 38: Granada-Espanyol.

Cádiz: 17th with 35 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Getafe: 4-0 at the Coliseum and 1-1 at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Mallorca: 1-1 at Nuevo Mirandilla and 2-1 at Son Moix.

Granada: 1-1 at Nuevo Mirandilla and 0-0 at Los Cármenes.

Alavés: 0-2 at the Nuevo Mirandilla and pending the return.

Levante: 1-1 at the Nuevo Mirandilla and 0-2 at the Ciutat de Valencia.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost with Getafe: add a point.

Lost with Mallorca: add a point.

Tied with Granada: add two points.

Pending with Alavés: for now, add zero points.

Won with Levante: add four points.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Cádiz-Real Madrid.

Day 38: Alavés-Cádiz.

Mallorca: 18th with 33 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Getafe: 0-0 at Son Moix and 1-0 at the Coliseum.

Cádiz: 1-1 at Nuevo Mirandilla and 2-1 at Son Moix.

Granada: 4-1 in Los Cármenes and pending the return.

Alavés: 0-1 in Mendizorroza and 2-1 in Son Moix.

Levante: 1-0 in Son Moix and 2-0 in the Ciutat de Valencia.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost with Getafe: add a point.

Won with Cádiz: adds four points.

Lost with Granada: add zero points.

Won with Alavés: adds six points.

Lost with Levante: add three points.

What calendar do you have left?

Matchday 37: Mallorca-Rayo.

Day 38: Osasuna-Majorca.

Alavés: 19th with 31 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Mallorca: 0-1 in Mendizorroza and 2-1 in Son Moix.

Cádiz: 0-2 at the Nuevo Mirandilla and pending the return.

Granada: 2-1 in Los Cármenes and 2-3 in Mendizorroza.

Levante: 2-1 in Mendizorroza and pending the return.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost with Mallorca: add zero points.

Pending with Cádiz: for now, he has three points.

Lost with Granada: add zero points.

Pending with Levante: for now, add three points.

What calendar do you have left?

Matchday 37: Levante-Alavés.

Day 38: Alavés-Cádiz.

How does the Alavés descend mathematically?

It will be a Second Team on Matchday 37 if it loses. Also if he wins and so does Cádiz. Or if it ties and the Cadiz team also scores. A victory and defeat of Cádiz could make him depend on himself in the last round, although he would also have to look at the result of Mallorca.

Levante: 20th with 29 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Mallorca: 1-0 in Son Moix and 2-0 in the Ciutat de Valencia.

Cádiz: 1-1 at the Nuevo Mirandilla and 0-2 at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Alavés: 2-1 in Mendizorroza and pending the return.

How do you have the goal average?

Won with Mallorca: add three points.

Lost with Cádiz: add a point.

Pending with Alavés: for now, add zero points.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 36: Real Madrid-Levante.

Matchday 37: Levante-Alavés.

Matchday 38: Rayo-Levante.

How does Levante descend mathematically?

It will be a Second team if it loses against Real Madrid.

Who can go down mathematically on Matchday 37?

Both Levante, Alavés, and Mallorca could fall.

What direct duels remain to be played?

On Matchday 37, the Levante-Alaves. In the final Matchday 38, the Alavés-Cádiz, although it is probable that the babazorros arrive descended.

How does the tiebreaker work in LaLiga Santander?

In the event of a tie on points between two teams, the one with the greater goal difference for and against in the clashes between the two will finish ahead. That is, if each team wins a game, the goal average will be won by the one with the best goal difference. In the event that it remains equal, the difference in goals for and against in the championship matches will be taken into account.

If the tie is between three or more teams, the team that has scored the most points in direct confrontations will finish in the superior position. For example, if Getafe, Cádiz and Granada draw, the points added by Getafe against the two rivals will be counted and the same with Cádiz and the same with Granada. The one who adds the most, prevails. If equality still persists, the goal difference in the matches played between them will be taken into account. And if the tie continues, the overall goal difference in the championship.

As an example, the tie between Getafe, Cádiz and Granada.

Getafe adds eight points between the four clashes.

Cádiz adds three points between the four clashes.

Granada also adds three points between the four clashes.

That is, in the event of a triple tie, it is Getafe who benefits. But who is ahead between Cádiz and Granada? To do this, you have to look at the goals for and against each of the teams involved in that triple tie in their direct confrontations.

Getafe is already ahead on points, so their goal balance would not be looked at, although it is easily the best of the three.

Cádiz accumulates two goals for and six against, for a total of -4.

Granada accumulates four in favor and six against, for a total of -2. That is, it would be above and the final outcome of this tiebreaker would be: Getafe, Granada and Cádiz.

The fight for the Champions

Today, Barcelona and Atlético are guaranteed the Champions League place. Second place also comes into play, which will award a ticket to the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona: 2nd with 72 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Atlético: 2-0 at the Wanda and 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

How do you have the goal average?

Tied with Atlético de Madrid.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Getafe-Barcelona.

Day 38: Barcelona-Villarreal.

Atlético: 3rd with 67 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Barcelona: 2-0 at the Wanda and 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Seville: 2-1 at Pizjuán and pending the return.

Betis: 3-0 at Wanda and 1-3 at Villamarín.

How do you have the goal average?

Tied with Barcelona.

Still pending with Sevilla.

Won with Betis, so the Champions League is guaranteed.

What calendar do you have left?

Matchday 37: Atlético-Sevilla.

Matchday 38: Real Sociedad-Atletico.

Seville: 4th with 66 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Barcelona: 1-1 at Pizjuán and 1-0 at Camp Nou.

Atlético: 2-1 at Pizjuán and pending the return.

Betis: 0-2 at Villamarín and 2-1 at Pizjuán.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost to Barcelona, ​​so he can no longer be second.

Still pending with Atlético.

Won to Betis.

What calendar do you have left?

Matchday 37: Atlético-Sevilla.

Day 38: Seville-Athletic.

Betis: 5th with 61 points*

*Betis is guaranteed at least a place in the Europa League for having won the Copa del Rey.

How have their direct confrontations been?

Seville: 0-2 at Villamarín and 2-1 at Pizjuán.

Atlético: 3-0 at Wanda and 1-3 at Villamarín.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost with Sevilla.

Lost with Atlético.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Betis-Granada.

Day 38: Real Madrid-Betis.

The fight for the Europa League and the Conference League

Finally, with the elimination of Villarreal in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey won by Betis, Spain will have seven representatives in Europe via the League. That is to say: fifth and sixth will play the Europa League and seventh the Conference, as long as it is not Betis that finishes in seventh position (there are hardly any mathematical options). La Real has made sure to play in Europe, although they still do not know in which competition.

Betis: 5th with 61 points*

*Betis is guaranteed at least a place in the Europa League for having won the Copa del Rey.

How have their direct confrontations been?

Real Sociedad: 4-0 at Villamarín and 0-0 at Reale Arena.

Villarreal: 2-0 at the Estadio de la Cerámica and 0-2 at Villamarín.

How do you have the goal average?

Won with Real Sociedad.

Lost with Villarreal.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Betis-Granada.

Day 38: Real Madrid-Betis.

Real Sociedad: 6th with 59 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Betis: 4-0 at Villamarín and 0-0 at Reale Arena.

Villarreal: 1-3 at the Reale Arena and the second leg is pending.

How do you have the goal average?

Lost with Betis.

Pending with Villarreal.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Villarreal-Real Sociedad.

Matchday 38: Real Sociedad-Atletico.

Villarreal: 7th with 53 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Betis: 2-0 at the Estadio de la Cerámica and 0-2 at Villamarín.

Real Sociedad: 1-3 at the Reale Arena and the second leg is pending.

Athletic: 2-1 in San Mamés and 1-1 in the Estadio de la Cerámica.

How do you have the goal average?

Won to Betis.

Pending with the Royal Society.

Lost with Athletic.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 36: Rayo-Villarreal (at stake).

Day 37: Villarreal-Real Sociedad.

Day 38: Barcelona-Villarreal.

Athletic: 8th with 52 points

How have their direct confrontations been?

Villarreal: 2-1 at San Mamés and 1-1 at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

How do you have the goal average?

Won to Villarreal. I could only play Conference League.

What calendar do you have left?

Day 37: Athletic-Osasuna.

Day 38: Seville-Athletic.

