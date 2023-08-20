Guatemalans elect this Sunday a new president in a second round between two social democrats, in the midst of attempts by the Prosecutor’s Office to disqualify the unexpected favorite Bernardo Arévalowhich promises a frontal fight against corruption.

Following his surprise victory in the first round, Arévalo, an academic and son of the first democratically elected president of Guatemala, Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), seeks to follow in his father’s footsteps with a strong agenda for social change and change.

On the other hand, his rival, Sandra Torres, an experienced politician and ex-wife of the late former left-wing president Álvaro Colom (2008-2012), promises to help the poorest with subsidies and food delivery. The right wing, which has governed Guatemala for 12 years, silently supports it.

The former first lady lost the 2015 and 2019 runoffs and, according to experts, its past linked to corruption cases generates a strong anti-vote in urban areas.

The almost 3,500 voting centers will open at 7 am (local time) and close at 6 pm. The first official scrutinies will be known about three hours later. There will also be votes for mayors and councilors in five municipalities where the election was suspended in the first round due to riots. The new president will take office on January 14, 2024.

Some 9.4 million Guatemalans are empowered to elect the successor to right-wing president Alejandro Giammatteidisapproved by 62 percent of citizens, according to a recent survey.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

In the first round, on June 25, Torres secured first place with almost 900,000 votes, which represented 15 percent of the electorate. For his part, Arévalo achieved second place with more than 600,000 votes, despite the fact that the polls placed him in eighth place.

The current electoral process, however, has been the most controversial in Guatemala since the implementation of democracy in 1986 and has been clouded by the role of the Public Ministry which, since July 12, has tried to cancel the Seed Movement, whose candidate is Arévalo, and prevent its participation.

Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, in charge of the case against Semilla, did not rule out that after the ballot for the presidency he issued arrest warrants and requests for pretrial proceedings against members of the party for an alleged case of corruption.

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States Department of State lead the international actors who have called for “respect for the popular will” that is expressed at the polls this Sunday.

According to experts, At stake in these elections is the continuity of a system that has weakened democracy in recent years, especially during the Giammattei government, and that has guaranteed impunity for traditional politicians in that country.

This week the polls placed Arévalo as the favorite with 61 percent of the intention to vote, while Torres accumulated 37 percent.

The presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo in his closing campaign.

“All the polls show Bernardo Arévalo as the winner, with a great advantage over Sandra Torres. If this is endorsed at the polls and the election is not stolen, it will be a great hope for the democratic institutional reconstruction with transparency,” he told AFP. the rector of the University for Peace of Costa Rica, Francisco Rojas.

However, The academic warned that in Guatemala there is “a great risk of ‘Ecuadorianization’ by organized crime and narcopolitics, including assassination.”.

In any case, the high levels of poverty, a growing migratory crisis, the deficient public health system and a profound lack of governability will be the main challenges that the next president of Guatemala will assume.

Sandra Torres at her closing campaign.

There is a general view among the population that we cannot continue down the same path.

“There is a general view among the population that we cannot continue down the same path,” Gabriela Carrera, a political scientist and director of the Public Action department at the Rafael Landívar private university, told EFE.

“The socioeconomic reality, inequality, low wages and the notable increase of ten percent in the prices of the basic basket in the last two years” are, in the opinion of this analyst, the main problems for the new government, which is They will also “combine” with socio-cultural challenges such as violence and migration.

The next president will also need “quick actions to solve the social demand” in a State where there is a strong lack of governability and the institutions are very weak.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

