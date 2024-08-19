Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

US election: There is a lot at stake for Republican candidate Donald Trump if Vice President Kamala Harris wins

Trump was already convicted in Manhattan in May. Other trials are still pending. The outcome of the US election in November could also affect the proceedings.

Washington DC – “The November elections will not only elect the country’s next head of government. They will also decide Trump’s legal fate.” CNN At the beginning of July about the importance of US election in November. If the candidate of the republican, Donald Trumpwins the presidential election, there are already fears that he could have the criminal proceedings against him dropped.

Paul Rosenzweig, a former senior official in the US Department of Homeland Security, told CNN: “If Donald Trump wins the election, there will never be a criminal case against him.” There is a lot at stake for Trump in the US election – but also for the US justice system.

US election 2024: Harris overtakes Trump in polls

Trump will face the candidate of the Democrats and Vice President, Kamala Harriswhile Trump was leading in the polls when US President Joe Biden was still running for the Democrats, the tide has turned since Harris entered the election campaign. Now Trump is facing a candidate who has overtaken him in national polls within a few weeks. Harris is also ahead of the 78-year-old in several swing states.

Consequences of a Harris victory in the US election: Trump “must face justice”

For Trump, however, the outcome of the election will not only determine his political future. David Axelrod, former chief advisor to former President Barack Obama, said of Trump: “There is so much more at stake for him than for a normal candidate. The consequence of a defeat would be that he would have to face justice.” CNNIn an interview on Saturday (August 17), Axelrod explained that just a few weeks ago Trump was confident of victory.

At the Republican convention in July, “there was talk of a landslide victory, and it seemed to me as if they were talking about the ‘surrender terms’ they would demand,” Axelrod explained. But that has changed since the race for the US presidency gained momentum with the change of candidate for the Democrats.

Verdict in Trump trial in Manhattan: Trump tries to delay sentencing

There are still several cases pending against Trump. Most recently, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts in the criminal trial surrounding the hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, making him the first US president in history to be convicted of a crime. In this case, Trump could face several years in prison if he receives the maximum sentence.

Most recently, Trump tried to postpone the sentencing of the hush money trial. The former president’s lawyers have requested that the sentence be announced after the US election. It is not yet known whether the judge will comply with the request. “If Trump wins, however, the judge could postpone the sentence until after his term expires,” writes the New York TimesIf the verdict is not pronounced before Trump’s inauguration, “the proceedings would almost certainly stall,” the report continues.

Concern about US justice system in case of Trump election victory: Law as an “instrument of injustice”

There have been widespread fears that Trump could pardon himself if he wins the election or instruct the Attorney General to drop proceedings against him. “The law can clearly be used as an instrument of justice, and it can clearly be used as an instrument of injustice,” said Jamie Raskin, a Democratic congressman from Maryland, in July. CNNRaskin had led the second team for impeachment proceedings against Trump.

How Trump could use the law to his advantage if he becomes US president is controversial. In Manhattan, however, Trump would not be able to pardon himself if he wins the election. The right of a US president to pardon convicted criminals only extends to state convictions, not to proceedings at the federal level.

Trump trial: Trials only after US election in 2024

In total, Trump has been charged with criminal offenses in four cases. The judge in charge dismissed one case of embezzlement of secret government documents in mid-July – but the special investigator of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Jack Smith, is appealing the dismissal.

In another indictment in Washington, Trump is accused of conspiracy against the United States of America. In this case, Trump could face up to 20 years in prison for individual charges if he is convicted. In Georgia, Trump is charged with 40 counts of possible election manipulation. If convicted, Trump could face 5 to 20 years in prison for each charge. A Supreme Court ruling on the immunity of a US president has recently delayed the start of the election fraud trial in Washington. In none of the cases is a trial expected before the US election in November.

For Trump, there is much more at stake than just the office of US President, which he is seeking in the November election. As Michael Smerconish of CNN stated: “His own interest in freedom is at stake … for his own freedom and for financial reasons, he must win this race.” Conversely, however, there is also a lot at stake for the US justice system if Trump wins the election in November. (pav)