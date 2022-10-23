“Hide your strength, wait for your moment.”

With this phrase, Deng Xiaoping established the strategic bases – gradualism, ideological flexibility and discretion – for the unstoppable economic rise of the Asian country after the death of Mao Tse Tung. Nearly fifty years after Deng’s presidency, China’s status as an economic power is no longer up for debate.

Deng’s successors focused their attention on economic growth, while China kept a low profile internationally. Despite the unknowns about Xi Jinping’s third term, it has become clear that geopolitical discretion will not fit in the concept of the ‘revitalization of the Chinese nation’ promulgated by the current Chinese president.

Xi Jinping faces his third term, which will undoubtedly be ratified at the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which was taking place at the close of this edition and has been deliberating throughout this week, at a delicate moment.

According to Oxford Economics, the Chinese economy will grow at about 4.5 percent a year over the next decade, with economic growth slowing to 3 percent a year for the decade beginning in 2030. The economic growth data of China in the last five decades, which on numerous occasions exceeded ten percent, will become a thing of the past.

(Suggested reading: Xi Jinping: From living as a political outcast in a cave to being the leader of China.)

Given this scenario, it would not be unlikely to witness a convergence between economic growth data from China and the US, an event that had not occurred since 1976, the year of Mao Tse Tung’s death. Without going any further, a few weeks ago the World Bank revised China’s growth data for this year to 2.8 percent, just three tenths above the same body’s forecast for the US economy.

Integrate the Asian giant

In recent decades, an important part of Western thinking about China has rightly focused on the need to integrate the Asian giant into the international community so that its rapid economic rise would be peaceful. In the coming decades, the international community will have to prepare for a scenario in which China’s GDP growth figures do not go beyond moderate, even low growth.

In addition, China is witnessing a breakdown of its social pact as a result of the great inequalities that its spectacular economic growth has generated. Although Xi Jinping wants to tackle this problem, it remains to be seen how he can carry out his “common prosperity” program without too much affecting his main source of social legitimacy, economic growth, or the space that the sector has private sector to continue participating in the economic development of the country.

The health of the global economy depends largely on the health of the Chinese economy, and its trade openness. The Port of Shanghai, the largest in the world in terms of annual trade volume, has been idle for months as a result of zero covid policies, which has resulted in a 13.7% drop in GDP for the province of Shanghai. percent.

And during this century, China will not want to behave as a mere spectator of the international situation.

(It may interest you: Woman was kidnapped for 20 days in a dog cage in the Philippines).

The most recent events – such as the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, in which Putin was forced to acknowledge China’s ‘questions and concerns’ regarding the conflict in Ukraine – were a necessary reminder of the role that China wants to play in the international order of the 21st century.

Xi Jinping has been clear about his desire for China to be an active participant in shaping a new international order. After all, it is true that the current system of global governance is a creation of the countries that made up the West after World War II, which founded institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and established the primacy of the dollar. in the global economy.

As Kevin Rudd argues in his latest book, The Avoidable War (The avoidable war), China wants to participate in creating the global norms that will govern the international order of the 21st century.

Although it remains to be seen how China intends to rewrite these norms, the truth is that the liberal international order that emerged from the end of the Second World War will hardly be able to endure without modifications.

Indefinite Presidency?

Beyond the next five-year term, it is difficult to predict how long Xi Jinping will remain as president. However, given recent developments – such as the third resolution recently issued by the Chinese Communist Party, elevating Xi’s historical status to the level of Mao Tse Tung and Deng Xiaoping – an indefinite presidency of Xi Jinping at the head of the Party would not be implausible.

The point is that Xi Jinping has a sense of historical mission that could be catastrophic. In the interest of securing his legacy in the history of the Communist Party, Xi makes no secret of his intentions to ‘take back’ Taiwan.

On this matter, it is crucial that both China and the US continue to keep the lines of diplomatic interaction open to prevent further escalation.

Relations between China and the US will be decisive for the course of the 21st century.

His ability to do so will depend not only on Xi’s geopolitical ambitions, but also on the political future of the United States.

(We also recommend: China plans to speed up the incorporation of Taiwan, according to the United States).

Following the Communist Party Congress, to get a more complete picture of the direction the 21st century will take, we will have to wait for the mid-term elections in the US that will be held in a few weeks, and that can serve as a thermometer of the political health of American democracy. They could also have a significant impact on the future of Sino-American relations.

A decoupling between the US and Chinese economies would be catastrophic for both countries, so avoiding such a scenario is imperative.

While the political and economic health of China and the US is critical to global governance, tackling global problems like climate change will be impossible without the cooperation of both powers.

If we want to build a new global order suited to the challenges of the 21st century, sanity and common sense must prevail.

More news In Depth

Japan: Possible human skeleton found outside an amusement park

Iran: At Least 4 Dead, 61 Injured in Fire at Tehran’s Largest Prison

Pyongyang launches another missile into the Sea of ​​​​Japan and Seoul responds with sanctions

JAVIER SOLANA

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

MADRID