If we talk about superheroes, there are two character-producing “universes” that monopolize the fight for hegemony (excluding Japanese anime / manga). It’s about DC Comics or Marvel Studio.

Both companies have produced multiple heroes and villains that have permeated world culture. Now a specialized portal in the United Kingdom revealed the favorite superheroes in 113 countries: in Argentina Superman won.

The list of those who prevailed in more countries is headed by Spiderman (Spider-Man) with 57.

They follow Wonder woman (Wonder Woman) who was the most wanted in 15 countries, including Russia.

The list is completed with Batman (11), Ironman (10), Superman (6); Captain America (4), Aquaman (4), Hulk (3); Wanda Maximoff (2) and Groot (1).

Superman and Batman. The study based on Google enshrines the first, but there is debate on the networks.

The statistical work of the Game.co.uk site, which went viral on social media this Wednesday, has peculiarities and results that generated debates among comic book fans.

For example, Captain America is not the most wanted in the United States (where Spider-Man wins), as could be presumed by his patriotism of origin, but he is in Canada and Australia.

Brazil marks its predilection for the incredible Hulk and in India, the second most populous market in the world, the most sought after is Wanda, the “scarlet witch”, who took on dimensions with the Avengers saga.

“Our new study will end the discussionsas we have analyzed Google search volumes around the world to reveal which universe is the fan favorite “, the authors of the report boasted at Game.co.uk.

Social networks, of course, demonstrated with their reactions and questions, quite the opposite. The debate intensified.

The study concludes that six of superheroes most popular of the study belong to the franchise Marvel four, to DC.

The most wanted superheroes. Game.co.uk Chart

Argentina’s surprise villain

It is about a fictional character that appears in the Spiderman comics, a amorphous and liquid alien that performs a symbiosis with a host, usually human, to whom it gives superpowers.

The literally most wanted villain in the country was Venom.

Loan frame from a scene from the first “Venom” movie. Photo EFE

The intergalactic autocrat Thanos, the baddest among baddies of the saga Endgame of Avengers, is the favorite that arouses the most interest in the world, being the most wanted villain in 66 countries.

Second is the Joker, the famous Joker Batman’s rival, most required in 21 nations.

Venom was in the top three, with 16 countries. Its popularity increased after the premiere of the 2018 blockbuster starring Tom Hardy.

DC or Marvel?

The survey based on google also shows that the factory Marvel sweeps as the favorite in 51 countries and monopolizes the 85% of the results.

Curiously, despite the fact that Superman is from the DC universe, in Argentina he won also Marvel as the favorite.

Marvel beats DC in many countries.

With hit sagas like Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and X Men, dominated the box office for many years.

With its new release on Disney + of exclusive series such as Wandavision Y Falcon and The Winter Soldier, it is not surprising that it is the most chosen.

DC increased in popularity with the Justice League, Aquaman, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman, but without success.

Apart from Wonder Woman, perhaps his most successful and outstanding bet of recent years, Joker, had little to do with the classic structure of a superhero film.

Anyway, the study is just a photograph of the searches. Favorites will be difficult to label. And options, there are for all tastes.

