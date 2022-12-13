Argentina have returned to football’s grandest stage just two World Cups after they were beaten by Germany in the 2014 final.
Lionel Messi is 90 minutes (or more) away from stepping out of the shadow of an Argentinian icon and cementing his already unquestionable legacy. La Albiceleste’s magic man has put the country on his back in Qatar, with football’s inner child willing the all-time great on in Sunday’s final.
However, Argentina’s recent finals record at major tournaments is pretty poor. Here’s a reminder of how they’ve fared in the biggest games over the years.
Argentina were beaten in the very first World Cup final by Uruguay back in 1930. Their next final appearance arrived in 1978 on home soil as they took on Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands, who were beaten finalists in 1974 and widely regarded as one of the most revolutionary international sides of all-time.
Mario Kempes ensured Total Football never prevailed, however, as the Argentine striker scored twice in a 3-1 victory.
They returned to the final eight years later off the back of Diego Maradona’s majesty and it was the diminutive genius who inspired Argentina to victory over West Germany. Maradona teeed up Jorge Burruchaga for the winner after West Germany had come from two goals behind to equalize with ten minutes remaining.
The Germans got their revenge four years later, however, as an Andreas Brehme penalty sunk the Argentines in Rome.
Germany later haunted Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the 2014 final when Mario Gotze scored the game’s only goal in extra time. Thus, La Albiceleste’s record in World Cup finals reads: two wins, three defeats.
Only Uruguay can match Argentina’s 15 Copa America triumphs, but 12 of La Albiceleste’s victories arrived before 1960.
Their record in the 21st century is poor, especially in finals. Before they claimed their 15th win in 2021, Argentina had lost their previous four Copa America finals – three of which were determined via penalties.
