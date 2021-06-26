Yesterday we heard the news that Atlético de Madrid, at the hands of its President and its largest shareholder, had approved a capital increase of 181 million euros to alleviate the losses due to the coronavirus and maintain the huge budget that the rojiblanco set.
To do this, they have relied on a specialist investment company, Ares Management, which will access the expansion and buy 33% of the shares issued, and therefore will be part of Atlético de Madrid. Ares Management is a North American firm that manages assets worth 227 billion dollars, an investment expert, which also maintains a significant stake in the Atlanta Hawks.
As the firm was not a shareholder, in order to become part, both Gil Marín and Cerezo have created a company called Atlético HoldCo, in which they have offered to participate to Ares Management, and through which they have offered part of their right preferential subscription in the capital increase. Despite this, Gil Marín and Cerezo will still have practically all the power of the company, since the company does not want to participate directly in the administration of the club, although Mark Affolter, director of the firm, will be part of the Board of Directors to control the situation of society.
In this way, Atlético shows that it has become an interesting brand for investors around the world, which can help the club continue to grow and eventually reach the budget levels of the European giants. It is in their power, if they continue down this path they will succeed, although it is true that they do it at the expense of the fans not having any weight over the decisions of their team. Football must belong to the fans, and they must be assured of a certain margin of representation and decision in their teams.
