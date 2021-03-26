Exposure to cold, breathing and concentration. Those are the three pillars on which the Dutch Wim Hoff, nicknamed “Iceman” (Iceman), based the wellness method that he devised and that is gaining more and more followers: apnea under ice.

Of course this is a booming trend niche, for a few. It is that traveling 100 meters or more in extremely cold waters and under an ice cap is not for everyone.

Until recently, freediving under ice was a discipline with little prominence, but it attracted the attention of one group in particular: record hunters.

One of them is the Frenchman Arthur Guérin-Boëri, who yesterday achieved a very important achievement by diving under the ice in Lake Sonnanen (Finland) and covered a distance of 120 meters.

Boeri is 36 years old and a five-time world champion in dynamic freediving. Photo Olivier Morin / AFP.

The feat is greater considering that the water was at two degrees centigrade, which adds more merit to this five-time world champion of dynamic apnea, which is performed by swimming under water horizontally and in a pool, unlike vertical apnea, which consists of diving deep into the seas.

“I am an indoor freediver, I am not a ‘deepener’ as they say, although I am the most successful freediver in France. He sells less. This record under ice makes noise“, he analyzed in dialogue with the news agency AFP Guerin-Boëri.

The cold speeds up performance, they claim. Photo Olivier Morin / AFP.

More records under ice

Apnea under ice it has been practiced for a long time, especially in the Nordic countries, and the Russians are also among the most prominent. But until now it was not structured and the records were a thing of the Guiness Book, which made many settle for achieving various achievements without obtaining an official certification.

The ice is faced with a full-body or more classic swimsuit, depending on the preferences.

Finn Kristian Mäki-Jussila covered 101 meters in a short swimsuit and without fins in March 2020, but did not have his distance validated. Last week, the Finnish Johanna Nordblad freedived 103 meters under ice, which allowed her to sign the world record under the aegis of an international federation.

Since January, the World Confederation of Underwater Activities (CMAS), a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), officially included apnea under ice as a discipline.

“There are more and more records under ice and it is thanks, among others, to new method Wim Hoff. The International Swimming Federation has been organizing cold water competitions for two years. Is a fashion phenomenon, a return to nature, “Olivia Fricker, vice president of the national apnea commission at the French Federation of Underwater Studies and Sports (FFESSM), told AFP.

Performance booster

On the “Iceman” wellness method, Alexandre Fuzeau, president of the French representation of The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA), says that it is not only about feeling better, but that the frigid environment is a performance booster.

“The ice water increases apnea performances by 30%, it can really be improved. This is where there are records to be broken at the moment and the records are going to fall “, analyzes this pioneer of cold water swimming in France.

“The difficulty is resisting the cold and at the same time achieving intense physical effort. Muscle activity decreases due to cold, but water captures heat 25% faster than air and muscular activity in apnea is not very intense. Up to five minutes under freezing water there is no reason to fear, “says the doctor, who assures that everything is a matter of adaptation.

Boeri, concentrated before the test. Photo Olivier Morin / AFP.

However, specialists in this discipline are potentially exposed to a thermal shock that can cause a syncope, feelings of suffocation, disorientation, cardiac reactions and risks of cold in the cornea, details Fuzeau, who defends a more “purist” practice, with a simple bathing suit.

“I see indecent To do it with a bathing suit (neoprene suit), it is a bit of a cheat with nature, “he estimates.

With one type or another of clothing, the CMAS validates the records with a minimum of 100 meters and with security measures: a protocol before and after, which includes an anti-doping control.