After several years of operation, a large number of chips and scratches appear on the car body. The reason for this is small gravel stones, which are picked up by the tire tread and thrown by the wheels into passing vehicles. This often happens in the spring, when during the three active months of road services work, large quantities of sand and even gravel get onto the roadway. Even a small chip or a small scratch already spoils the ideal appearance of the car and provokes the development of rust. You can protect yourself from impacts by pebbles with a special coating called anti-gravel.

Aerosol and cans

Many car manufacturers now coat the underbody with anti-gravel. However, after 3-4 years the protective film will wear off and a new layer must be applied. It is most often sprayed on the bumper, headlights, sills and arches, hood, glass and other elements. The film is also applied to the roof and doors to keep out snow and bird droppings.

An anti-gravel agent is a chemical that, when sprayed as an aerosol, hardens to form a transparent film that adheres firmly to the body. The most popular coatings are produced under the brands Kerry, Runway, Astrokhim and Kudo. They contain a natural rubber and resin base.

In addition to protecting the body from mechanical stress, films protect it from corrosion; they are resistant to aggressive chemicals.

The “anti-gravel” is sold in three types: aerosol in bottles, means for a pneumatic gun in large cylinders and cans for professional processing. The most convenient in everyday life is aerosol in cans. It is inexpensive, compact and ready to use at any time.

The spray gun can help to lay the film smoother. However, the highest quality anti-gravel treatment with an even film application is provided by a professional high-pressure spray gun. But they are used only in specialized workshops.

How to apply anti-gravel?

It is important to first prepare the car body, remove dirt and degrease the processing area. It is imperative to dry the surface before applying. Areas of the body that are nearby should be protected with masking tape.

Shake the can thoroughly before applying anti-gravel.

The product is sprayed from a can at a distance of 30-35 cm from the body and dries up within 10-15 minutes. You need to apply at least three layers.

After finishing the treatment, turn the can upside down and blow the hole. This is done by pressing the spray button until clean air comes out of it.

Then the car must stand in a dry and warm place so that the formed film dries evenly.

One liter of chemical is enough for 4 square meters of body surface with a film thickness of 1 mm. However, the lower bodywork requires three coats.

An important point! It is possible to apply “anti-gravel” only at temperatures above +10 degrees, otherwise the film will rise unevenly and crack.

The resulting coating is noticeable from afar: it distorts the sun’s rays and stands out against the background of the gloss of the paintwork. Therefore, we must be prepared that the appearance of the car will change slightly. While the dirt in big cities masks this flaw, most cars are driven dirty in winter.

However, the film is not permanent, and it can be removed by neat peeling, so that a winter-treated car can again appear with a clean body by summer.