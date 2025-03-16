Angular cheilitis, commissioning stomatitis or boquera is a skin disease (dermatosis). It is a wound in the labial corner that is inflammatory so it is painful. It can appear on one side of the mouth (unilateral) or in both (bilateral). It can bleed and form ulcers or scabs. It is frequent in the elderly, young children and adolescents. It is possible that angular cheilitis derives in candidiasis by the infection of the wound by the fungus ‘Candida Albicans’.

Causes of angular cheilitis

Accumulation of saliva in the corner of the mouth

The accumulation of saliva in the Boca corner is the cause caused by angular cheilitis. The main factors that produce this type of accumulation are:

– Aging and the appearance of wrinkles and folds that favor salivary accumulation.

– Use dental correction devices (orthodontics) or poorly tight prostheses.

– Ferropenic anemia.

– Lack of vitamins B2 and B9.

– Excess consumption of sugars.

– Sose diabetes.

– Have the weakened immune system.

– suffer from oral candidiasis.

– Maintain poor oral hygiene.

– Have psoriasis, atopic dermatitis or seborrheic dermatitis.

– Allergic reaction to products such as dentifric.

– Have dry lips.

– suffer from anorexia.

– Follow a treatment with drugs that produce dry oral.

Symptoms of angular cheilitis

Wounds in the Boca corner

The signs of angular cheilitis are injured or wounded in the inflammatory and painful lipstick. It may appear on one side (unilateral) or in the two (bilateral) and get to bleed or form ulcers and/or scabs.

Diagnosis of angular cheilitis

Physical examination

The physical exam is usually enough to diagnose angular cheilitis but is also complemented by a mycological crop and blood analysis to detect some nutritional lack.

Treatment and medication of angular cheilitis

Alkalinizing, antifungal antiseptics and mineral or vitamin supplements

The treatment depends on the cause. The objective is to prevent the injury from chronum. The treatment usually consists of the application of alkalizing antiseptics; local antifungals if there is candidiasis; and vitamin and/or mineral supplements if deficiencies are detected in this area. The doctor will perform precise prescriptions and treatment duration.

You can also recommend topical solutions such as pills to suck, creams with nistatin or rinse. Patients who use orthodontics or dental prostheses should wash these with a chlorexidine gluconate solution and apply creams on the lesion.

Prevention of angular cheilitis

Good oral hygiene, correct and healthy food

Prevention measures against angular cheilitis are to maintain proper oral hygiene and a healthy and balanced diet. It is also recommended to control the accumulation of saliva maintaining the dry and hydrated area.









This article was originally published at La Vanguardia on July 27, 2019

