When is angioplasty used and how is the surgery performed to dilate a narrowing coronary artery

The former Juventus and Napoli player Massimo Mauro has undergone an emergency in these hours angioplasty surgery at the Catanzaro hospital, where the 61-year-old was transported after suffering a heart attack while playing padel during a holiday in Calabria. But what is angioplasty and when you decide to intervene with that type of operation?

What is Angioplasty? — Angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure, generally performed under local anesthesia, which is used in the cardiological field to dilate a coronary narrowing which reduces blood flow to the heart and can lead to a heart attack, as in the case of the former footballer. The procedure consists ininsertion of a long, thin tube into an arteryoften from the radial artery in the wrist but also from the femoral artery in the groin or the humeral artery through the arm.

At that point, the catheter is advanced up to the narrowed artery and, after verifying the seriousness of the situation, a sort of balloon is inserted which, once inflated, widens the artery and allows the insertion of one or more stentsa small wire mesh tube, to maintain normal blood circulation in blocked arteries and prevent them from blocking again.

when performing angioplasty — Angioplasty surgery is performed not only in cases of myocardial infarction, but is also practiced in cases of atherosclerosis and angina pectoris, if the drugs prescribed for it do not give the desired results. Although it is a minimally invasive intervention, angioplasty can also involve a series of risks, such as bleeding or bruising at the point where the catheter is inserted or damage to the artery, but in the most serious cases it can also lead to stroke and heart attack.

how long does the recovery take? — The post-operative period is generally not long: the patient usually comes kept hospitalized and under observation for one night and immediately after discharge from the hospital he will have to continue taking medicines to prevent the formation of blood clots, and follow a healthy lifestyle.