One of the astronomical events that June has prepared for all lovers of the celestial vault is the Strawberry Moon, the name given to the natural satellite when it is in the full moon phase during the month of June.

The strawberry moon of this 2021 will arrive next Thursday, June 24th. To be able to observe Earth’s natural satellite in its Full Moon phase, just wait for nightfall and look at the sky to locate it. However, the observation conditions will depend on the cloudiness present that day.

+ Strawberries with needles from Australia arrive in New Zealand

Its name derives from the Amerindian tradition, which associated the rising of this moon with the strawberry season in North America.

According to Maine Farmer’s Almanac, to the Algonquin tribes who once roamed the continent, June was synonymous with strawberry. As this wild, sweet, sour and nutritious fruit was only available during the month of June, “naturally this month’s full moon was known as the Strawberry Moon.”

However, in other latitudes, the June full moon is known by other names, as in the case of Europe, where it is called the Pink Moon, as it was the month when the gardens reached their peak and the rose bushes exploded in bold colors, offering a break from the gray winter days.

To be able to observe Earth’s natural satellite in its Full Moon phase, just wait for nightfall and look at the sky to locate it. However, the observation conditions will depend on the cloudiness present that day.

According to the almanac, the names of the full moon go back to the records of the seasons that the Native Americans of North America made, which they gave distinct names to each recurring full moon.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach