In the same way that there are different screen technologies according to each manufacturer, such as OLED and QLED panels, when implementing the HDR (high dynamic range) each brand implements it with a different nomenclature and characteristics. For some time now we have dedicated a space to explain what this technology consists of and the types of HDR that are on the market.
Undoubtedly, Dolby Vision It is one of the most outstanding technologies in this field due to its high quality, and it is already available in several Xbox Series X | S titles, so we have decided to explain what is and how does Dolby Vision work on Xbox Series X | S, where it is beginning to be applied in certain games. On the other hand, on Xbox One we can also enjoy it on streaming platforms, such as Netflix.
What is Dolby Vision?
Dolby Vision is an HDR technology implemented largely by LG, which, like all others, tries to inject realism and naturalness to the finish of the images, but goes further than its competitors, reaching a brightness of up to 10,000 nits and a color depth of 12 bits. Compared to a normal image, Dolby Vision can offer higher contrast, reflections that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The great novelty of this format is that it is a dynamic HDR, that is to say: It offers better fidelity thanks to the use of metadata that optimizes each frame in real time, instead of globally optimizing all content (as other standards do ).
Can we use Dolby Vision on Xbox One?
Nowadays, the normal thing is that the devices that receive HDR technology are devices with an integrated screen, such as televisions or smartphones. Until now, game consoles have not been able to incorporate this technology by themselves. Through collaboration with Dolby and Microsoft, a custom solution has been devised whereby, Xbox One processes Dolby Vision and transmits it directly to our screen. This allows us to enjoy a perfectly optimal finish.
If we have a compatible television or AV receiver, to start enjoying Dolby Vision in Xbox One S and Xbox One X We just need a Netflix premium subscription, have the latest insider version for members of the Alpha ring and follow these simple steps:
From the configuration menu of the console, we must go to Screen and Sound> Video output> Video modes. There we must select the Dolby Vision option and we will be ready to start enjoying the more than 400 hours of Netflix content compatible with this format, including series such as Stranger Things, Altered Carbon, or The Punisher, among many others.
How does Dolby Vision work on Xbox Series X | S?
If you have a television compatible with Dolby Vision, you can enjoy this technology in select games on your Xbox Series X | S thanks to the collaboration between Dolby and Microsoft and with far fewer problems than with Xbox One, since Microsoft’s new console was designed with Dolby technology in mind.
For the moment, Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X | S is only available to Xbox Insiders which are in the Alpha Ring and in select games like Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Wreckfest, and the Halo Master Chief Collection.
Guide to Trying Dolby Vision on Xbox Series X
Currently, Microsoft has not confirmed when the Dolby Vision game update for all Xbox usersSeries X | S, nor the new games that will have this technology. The final release date will depend, after all, on how many potential issues are discovered during the current public testing phase.
