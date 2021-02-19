The appearance and growth of cryptocurrencies made possible the emergence of new alternatives to do business and put them in collective custody with the purpose of avoiding fraud, such is the case of Blockchain, the technology that made Bitcoin possible.

Within the virtual operations map offered by technological development, Blockchain It is a shared and digitized record that cannot be modified once a transaction has been recorded and verified.

All parties to the transaction, as well as a significant number of third parties, maintain a copy of the registry (i.e. the blockchain), which means it would be practically iEach copy can be modified to forge a transaction.

What is Blockchain

In Spanish, Blockchain it means block chain, and the enunciation itself is a way of understanding what it is about. He was born as a supporting actor in the revolution of Bitcoin, since it is the information coding system that is behind the virtual currency and that sustains its entire structure.

But the efficacy and safety it offered allowed, in a short time, to transcend the world of cryptocurrencies and financial transactions, and it became a mechanism that strengthened business structures in different areas, such as public administration, the Internet of things and even agriculture.

Blockchain can be a tool for agriculture and certify that it is produced with sustainability.

An easy way to understand its scope is to consider it a technology that keeps a master list of everyone who has ever interacted with it. It is as if it were a job done in Google Docs, to which many people can access those documents in order to make changes to them. The program keeps a list of all the changes that were made to the document and who made them.

Blockchain does that but in an even more secure way, so that everyone who touches the document is trusted and all members of the chain get a copy of all the changes made, so there are never doubts about what happened in the document. process.

There are no multiple copies of a document or multiple versions: there is only one reliable document and one can keep track of everything that has happened in it.

How Blockchain works

Blockchain allows the transfer of digital data with a very sophisticated encoding and in a secure way. Would like the accounting journal of a company where all the inflows and outflows of money are recorded; but in this case it is about digital events.

A virtual ATM to acquire Bitcoins, in Marseille, France. (AFP)

Every transfer It does not require a centralized intermediary to identify and certify the information, but rather it is distributed in multiple independent nodes that register and validate it without the need for trust between them. Once entered, the information cannot be deleted, only new records can be added, and it will not be legitimized unless the majority of them agree to do so.

Every chain block It contains the transaction package and two codes, one that indicates which is the block that precedes it (except the original one, of course), and another for the one that follows it, that is, they are interlaced or chained by what are called codes or pointers hash.

In the middle comes into play the mining concept performed by the nodes, that is, the validation of the information. In this verification process, when there are two blocks that point to the same previous block, the first one to be decrypted by most of the nodes simply wins, that is, the majority of points in the network must agree to validate the information .

When a transaction occurs, a public record of the transaction is placed in a block encryption, which connects to all the blocks that came before and after through a kind of fingerprint, or the cryptographic hash.

If a block is tampered with, it will not correspond to those around it, which means that there was an attempt to scam or tamper with a transaction.

A copy of each ledger is also kept on millions of computers around the world, which somehow become millions of witnesses to a single contract.

When is Blockchain used

Being a distributed technology, where each node of the network stores an exact copy of the chain, Blockchain guarantees the availability of information at all times. In the event that an attacker wants to remove it, they should kill all the nodes on the network, since it is enough that at least one is operational for the information to be available.

In this way the technology of Blockchain allows you to store information that can never be lost, modified or deleted.

In addition, each node on the network uses certificates and digital signatures to verify information and validate transactions and data stored in Blockchain, which allows to ensure the authenticity of said information.

Thus, you can think of Blockchain as a scribe. A means to certify and validate any type of information. A reliable, decentralized registry, resistant to data manipulation, and where everything is registered.

It is used for any type of information that needs to be preserved intact and that must remain available, it can be stored in the Blockchain in a safe and cheaper way than through intermediaries. In addition, by being encrypted, the information is guaranteed confidentiality.

For example, health records could be consolidated and stored in Blockchain. In this way, the medical history of each patient would be safe and at the same time available to each authorized doctor, regardless of the health center where the patient has been treated. Even the pharmaceutical industry can use this technology to verify drugs and prevent counterfeits.

