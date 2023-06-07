Pope Francis will undergo a laparotomy due to an abdominal incisional hernia this June 7 at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, probably produced after the operation on the colon that he underwent in July 2022 and that could cause an intestinal obstruction.

The 86-year-old pontiff “will undergo laparotomy surgery and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prosthesis under general anesthesia,” the Holy See said in a statement.

The Vatican explained that “the operation, arranged in recent days by the medical team assisting the pope, has become necessary because of an incarcerated incisional hernia that is causing recurrent, painful, and worsening subocclusive syndromes.”

“It is a type of hernia that forms in a scar. You see a bulge on the outside of the abdomen, a space is created inside where a loop of intestine can slide”explains Luigi Boni, director of general surgery at the Milan Polyclinic, to the daily La Repubblica.

The risk, according to Boni, “is that there are problems such as intestinal obstruction, but also strangulation of the intestinal loop. In this case, the vessels are damaged and there may be necrosis, a very dangerous event that requires major intervention” and for this reason the emergency operation was decided after the apa Francisco underwent some medical examinations on Tuesday.

If all goes well, the pope will be able to return to his activities quickly, even with the use of a girdle for a few months.

In his opinion, this hernia is a consequence of the diverticula operation that was performed on the Pope almost two years ago. So, “colleagues had started laparoscopic surgery, which involves much smaller cuts in the abdomen, but found it difficult and switched to traditional surgery, called open-air surgery, and this involves making a fairly large cut in the middle of the abdomen. abdomen”.

Therefore, in today’s intervention, the point where the previous incision was made will be reopened and the abdominal wall where the incisional hernia had formed will be reinforced, for which a prosthesis, a synthetic mesh, will have to be used.

“In some cases the problem is reduced with manual maneuvers carried out by expert personnel, in other cases it is not possible. In this case, the medical team at the Gemelli Polyclinic considered it necessary to intervene again surgically. The complication is quite rare, but the operation is not very relatively complex,” said Pierluigi Fracasso, medical director of gastroenterology at the Sandro Pertini Hospital in Rome.

In a maximum of three days you can go home, but relapses are always possible, adds Marco Scatizzi, president of the Association of Italian Hospital Surgeons (Acoi): “If all goes well, the Pope will be able to return to his activities quickly, even wearing a girdle for a few months”

*With information from EFE

