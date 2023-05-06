Mexico.- A few days ago, Yolanda Andrade worried millions of people after being hospitalized urgently, but until this May 5 he confessed that he suffered from an aneurysm, a condition that has caused him aftermath.

The host of the programMontse & Joe‘ revealed that he had to put his work on hold due to the problems that the aneurysm has left him.

“I have an eye problem that has not gone away because of the aneurysm I have here,” said the television presenter during a meeting with the press.

Likewise, Montserrat Oliver, ex-girlfriend and partner of the Sinaloan actress, also pointed out that Andrade continues to carry out some studies after the picture of hemorrhage That gave him the scare of his life.

“Whenever something happens to us, we worry, we are the first to run to see what is happening and I am the first to scold her,” explained Montserrat Oliver for the Imagen Televisión program ‘Sale el Sol’.

For those of you who don’t know, an aneurysm is a weakened bulge found in the wall of a blood vessel, causing a abnormal dilationand although it can appear in any vessel, it is most often seen in the arteries, according to the Stanford University medicine site.

It should be noted that an aneurysm can appear in various areas of the body, such as the kidneys, aorta, intestine, brain and even in the blood vessels that are located in the legs.

However, the condition is much more common in the aorta, the largest artery in the body that carries oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the human body.

There are numerous factors that can cause an aneurysm to appear, such as age, chronic diseases (hypertension, diabetes or obesity) and family history.

It’s important pointing that aneurysms are asymptomaticbut some of the symptoms may be similar to other diseases, so it is very important to see a doctor to have a safe diagnosis.