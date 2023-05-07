The host and actress of Sinaloan origin, Yolanda Andradeannounced that he suffers aneurysm, a medical condition that led her to be hospitalized in an emergency, but what is an aneurysm? What symptoms does it produce and how serious is it? In this article we explain.

An aneurysm is a weakened bulge in the wall of a blood vessel that causes abnormal dilation or distension greater than 50 percent of the vessel’s normal diameter (width). An aneurysm can occur in any blood vessel.but is seen more often in an artery rather than a vein.

Aneurysms usually occur in the aorta, brain, back of the knee, intestine, or spleen.. A ruptured aneurysm can cause internal bleeding or stroke, and can be fatal.

Aneurysms are a serious health problem that affects a large number of people around the world. It is estimated that an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) occurs in 2-8% of men older than 65 years and in 1-2% of women older than 65 years. In addition, brain aneurysms are also common and can lead to serious consequences, such as a stroke.

An aneurysm can be asymptomatic, but if left untreated, it can enlarge and eventually rupture, leading to severe bleeding and even death. For this reason, it is important that patients with risk factors for developing an aneurysm are screened and receive appropriate treatment if necessary.

Risk factors for developing an aneurysm include older age, being male, family history, genetic factors, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, smoking, diabetes, and obesity. In addition, certain diseases, such as giant cell arteritis, can also increase the risk of developing an aneurysm.

Early detection of an aneurysm is essential to avoid serious complications. Patients who have risk factors for developing an aneurysm should undergo screening tests, such as an ultrasound or computed tomography (CT) scan, to detect any abnormalities in the blood vessels.

Treatment of aneurysms depends on the location, size, and shape of the aneurysm. In some cases, it can be treated with medications to control blood pressure and reduce the risk of an aneurysm rupture. In other cases, surgery may be required to repair or replace the affected blood vessel.

Prevention is the best way to avoid the occurrence of aneurysms. Patients should adopt healthy lifestyle habits, such as quitting smoking, exercising regularly, and eating a balanced diet low in saturated fat. In addition, it is important to control blood pressure and blood cholesterol and glucose levels.

types of aneurysm

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA):

is generated by:

atherosclerosis (especially in the segment of the abdominal aorta below the kidneys, which is called an infrarenal aortic aneurysm)

genetic disorders

gigantocellular arteritis (disease that inflames the temporal arteries and other arteries in the neck and head, causing narrowing of the arteries with consequent reduced blood flow to affected areas; can cause persistent headaches and loss of consciousness vision)

infection

Brain aneurysm

It may be because of:

congenital malformation (present at birth)

high blood pressure

atherosclerosis

head trauma

common iliac artery aneurysm

Presented by:

atherosclerosis

pregnancy

infection

trauma after lumbar or hip surgery

Femoral and popliteal artery aneurysm

Caused by :