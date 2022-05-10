Mexico City.- Sacred to the Aztecs and studied by scientists, the Ahuehuete is par excellence one of the most representative native trees of Mexicobecause some of its long-lived specimens were present in some historical moments of the country.

This tree was named ahuehuete by the Aztecs or “old man of the water”, because it grows near aquifers such as lakes. This species used to be sacred to the pre-Hispanic civilization and was used for rituals.

Today, the ahuehuete gained relevance as the tree that replaces the palm found in the Reforma roundabout in Mexico City. This decision was made after a survey applied in the capital, after it became known that the avocado will be removed by a fungus that is affected.

What is an ahuehuete?

The Taxodium Mocronatum, scientific name of the ahuehuete, is a national tree of Mexico that usually grows near streams, swamps and springs. It is characterized by having a large diameter in the trunk, which can measure between 2 to 14 meters wide, while its maximum height is 30 meters.

The ahuehuete can live more than 500 years. One of the oldest specimens is the Tule tree, located in Santa María del Tule, Oaxaca, whose estimated age is 2,000 years.

Read more: What are the characteristics of the ahuehuete?

Another famous specimen in Mexico is the ahuehuete where Hernán Cortés cried on the outskirts of Tonochtitlán, after being defeated, in what was later called “The sad night”.