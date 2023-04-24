For the third time, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for Covid-19 on April 23, as he himself confirmed through his social networks when canceling his tour of the state of Yucatán to supervise the progress of the works of the Mayan Train.

After confirming his contagion, AMLO He was transferred to Mexico City to remain in isolation in the National Palace, under rumors of an alleged fainting and heart attack, due to the medical history of the 69-year-old president.

However, the rumors were denied by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who assured that he was not even moving to Andres Manuel emergency from the city of Mérida to CDMX.

What is your state of health?

In accordance with Adam Augustusthe president “is in perfect health” for which he finds himself isolated in the National Palace with few symptoms, receiving the necessary treatments to treat the respiratory disease for the third time.

“There is nothing like that, they would like to, but he is in perfect health. He said it himself yesterday, he is 100% in terms of his heart health. And well, I think that no one should be scared by the fact that they have been infected with covid,” said López, who replaces the president in daily government conferences.

The president’s health causes concern because he had already fallen ill with covid-19 twice, the first in January 2021 and the second in January 2022.

Besides, AMLO suffers from hypertensionin January 2022 he had a catheterization, a heart exploration, and in December 2013 he suffered an acute myocardial infarction, for which he then had coronary surgery.

But the Secretary of the Interior, the main government position after the presidency, criticized the speculation unleashed by the president’s contagion.

“They are swearing, that is what they would like. I reiterate, the president is in full health, with the symptoms of a third contagion of covid-19, as he himself reported, and he is in full recovery, and surely in the next few days he will resume his activities as normal, “he said. he.

In particular, López Hernández affirmed that the president flew regularly to Mexico City, where he is in the National Palace, given the information that circulated that he was in a hospital.

AND denied that López Obrador has vanished during his tour, as reported by local media in Yucatan.

“It is an absolute lie, it will not be the first time nor the last time, surely, that the Diario de Yucatán lies, I already related how the events occurred,” he asserted.

“The speculations are the product of the ill will of some,” he said.

The secretary reaffirmed that López Obrador “is isolated, receiving care and resting”, for which he ruled out further effects on his health.