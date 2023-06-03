The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) signed a agreement with Grupo Méxicowith the aim of putting an end to the seizure of Ferrosur railway section on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, in Veracruz.

Through a statement, the AMLO government explained what the agreement with Grupo México consists of, where the German Larrea agrees to voluntarily hand over the concession rail section that is key to the project of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

What does the agreement with Grupo México consist of?

The agreement between the federal government and Grupo México provided for the delivery of the railway sections of El Chapo-Coatzacoalcos, Coatzacoalcos-Medias Aguas and Hibueras-Minatitlánwhich together represent 127 kilometers of roads.

It was agreed that, based on the replacement value of assets, Ferrosur will receive an extension of the original terms of its concession until its validity ends in 2048, as well as an extension of the validity of said concession for an additional period of 8 years under the same terms.

In turn, the Ferrocarril del Istmo de Tehuantepec SA de CV, in charge of the Secretary of the Navy (semar), will be the only responsible for guaranteeing safety conditions and covering costs and expenses Derived from the operation and maintenance of railway tracks, slopes and patios, in the indicated sections.

ferrosur will only be responsible for covering the rate corresponding to your right of waykeeping their rights of way intact in said sections and in the section from Medias Aguas to Salina Cruz.

Likewise, the agreement with the AMLO government provided that the Grupo México company will continue to offer a quality rail freight service to its users, after the seizure of its facilities by the Navy on May 19.

Ferrosur concluded that this agreement was the best alternative to preserve the continuity of its operations, the integrity and quality of its services, as well as favor the progress of the 4T Interoceanic Corridor project.