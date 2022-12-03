If there is a material that manages to organically combine functional practicality and aesthetics, then this is, without a doubt, aluminum composite panels, known as alucobond. Sheets of aluminum have an anti-corrosion coating in the form of sodium hydroxide solution. The front side of the panel is covered with fluorinated carbon, which is not afraid of chemicals and ultraviolet radiation. This coating will not crack or peel off the substrate. Polyester can also be used as a coating, but this is a rarer version of alucobond.

What Makes This Material Popular?

Aluсobond is a modern composite material that has many advantages over other materials, thanks to its successful use in finishing building facades. The panels are characterized by clear geometric shapes, and can be used in regions with different climates. Alucobond manufacturers never cease to amaze with the variety of color palettes and textures. You can quite easily find these panels in a variety of colors and any saturation, matte, shiny.

This makes it possible to translate into reality a variety of architectural and design solutions, giving the facades originality and style. Such diversity is one of the advantages of alucobond, among other advantages it can be singled out:

● Warranty card for 25 years of service. According to reviews, high-quality panels last up to 50 years.

● Good heat and sound insulation, which is important for all private houses.

● In processing, alucobond is simple, despite the multi-layered nature. It is easy to cut into pieces, can be welded and rolled.

● The material is durable due to the metal, but at the same time it bends, has elasticity.

● Resists harsh climate, not afraid of frost and heat.

● The weight of the panels is small, the lightness of the material also facilitates the alucobond installation process.

● Additional reinforcing parts are not required, alucobond is mounted on a simplified frame system, as for a ventilated facade.

Among the disadvantages of aluсobond can be noted the cost. Branded panels of high quality are not cheap, although they will serve you well. Cheap versions of little-known brands are too inferior in terms of characteristics, service life and ease of alucobond installation.

The negative aspects of the material include only low resistance to the fire element. Although this indicator varies depending on the material of the filler. The polymer filler is practically not subject to combustion, but emits harmful substances.



Where Can You Use Alucobond?



This type of material is widely used for outdoor and indoor work with any purpose. It allows you to create real masterpieces, both in the arrangement of the exterior of the building and the interior of the premises. Also, the alucobond in Australia is used for finishing ceilings, building light boxes, signs and billboards are made from it. In general, a flexible and durable sheet can be used in many places, the question here is, most likely, expediency. When installing ventilated facades made of composite panels, you need a tool that will be used to fit the cassettes to certain dimensions.