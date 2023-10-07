Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao surprised more than one by showing the luxurious apartment they bought in the Miraflores district. The businesswoman and the reality boy organized a meeting in which they celebrated with their parents and siblings, as well as mutual friends, such as Rafael Cardozo and Facundo González.

YOU CAN SEE: Said Palao fulfills his dream of having his own construction company: “I used all my savings, I sold my shares”

What is Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao’s new apartment like?

Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao They have been showing the progress in their home through social networks. The couple shared on Instagram all the purchases they made for their apartment, which has a large number of comforts and luxuries, such as: jacuzzi, 70 square meter terrace, walking closet, ceramic floors, door handles with fingerprints, cameras. surveillance, among others.

The influencers will live in a 200 square meter duplex, valued at almost 2 million soles, which they would have paid for with a real estate loan in the name of the ‘Rubia de Gamarra’, according to information given by the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm’.

Sergio BaigorriaandVeronica Alcala, parents of the member of ‘This is war’, celebrated the model’s achievement with heartfelt messages on social networks. “I want to congratulate my little daughter Alejandra, the woman of my life,” said the mayor of Chaclacayo. Added to this, María Rosas Castro,motherfrom Said Palao, dedicated some words of encouragement to the couple: “Have a very happy future, build your life, your home and I really wish you all the happiness in the world.”

Does Said Palao own a construction company?

Said Palao revealed on his social networks his new business: a construction company for real estate projects. “Very happy, guys, to tell you that after more than a year of meetings and good planning I am fulfilling one of my dreams: having my own construction company!!”, reads the first part of the publication.

“Behind all this there are many stages in my life of sacrifices to be able to achieve a step as big as this: I sold my car (I haven’t had it for more than a year), I used all my savings, loans, I sold my shares in the family business and many more things, but every sacrifice brings its reward, and for me this is the most gratifying. I know that there are many more dreams to fulfill and this would not be a reality without the support of my family, girlfriend and friends. Seriously, they were fundamental for all this. More than happy,” added the ‘Samurai’.

Did Alejandra Baigorria admit that the apartment she bought with Said is in her name?

Alejandra Baigorriadeclared for the cameras‘America shows’about the questions he received on social networks for the purchase of adepartmentin Miraflores. In networks they called Said Palao “kept” and she didn’t hold anything back. “Even though his apartment is not his yet, who loses more? Him than me. How angry it is to have to explain that Said helps me with half of the rent, that in the end it is the house for me, and that he is going to pay half of the house expenses and has paid half of the decoration, of the house expenses,” he said at the beginning.

“If at the time I said that it is a home for both of us, it is because we are going to live there. Nobody cares if I paid 30% or 50% or whose name it is in, it doesn’t matter, that is something about him or mine. I I said that we shared expenses and that it was also his home because the decoration has been half-half. The apartment is in my name and he has paid half. And the rent, which is month to month, which I have to pay, he will help to pay half,” he added.

Does Austin Palao want a nephew of Said and Alejandra Baigorria?

Austin PalauHe spoke with La República about his new projects in the work and family sphere. In the conversation, he revealed that Said is more prepared than him to be able to start a family. Let us remember that Said already has a daughter with his ex-partner.

“As for my brother, that may be close, maybe next year. “I have to be aware that for me it is not a good time,” she said.

Is Alejandra Baigorria expecting her first baby?

‘The gringa of Gamarra’He communicated with his followers throughinstagram. One of the questions from Internet users was about the strong rumors that indicated that she was pregnant.

Despite this, Ale responded with a blunt: “No!”, through his Instagram stories. With this she put an end to her speculations, making it clear that, for the moment, she will not become a mother.

What was the noble act of Alejandra Baigorria?

Alejandra Baigorria made public an emotional story on her Instagram account, where she said that she helped a man who was not going through a good economic time.

“I’m not going to stop until I leave them well because this is inside me and it doesn’t let me sleep. When I set my mind to something, I achieve it,” said the ‘Gringa de Gamarra’.



#Alejandra #Baigorrias #luxurious #apartment #cost #million #soles