under the International Albinism Awareness Daythe National Institute of Genomic Medicine (Inmegen) of the Ministry of Health highlights the importance of early detection and multidisciplinary treatment for people with albinism.

The Inmegen offers free genetic tests in your laboratory for people without social securitywith the aim of detecting conditions such as albinism and making a differential diagnosis of other forms of hypopigmentation.

Albinism is a genetic condition in which the body is unable to produce or distribute melanin, the pigment responsible for proper skin pigmentation.

The Inmegen medical genetics specialist, Leonardo Flores Lagunes, points out that although anyone can be a carrier of a genetic alteration without developing the disease, it can be transmitted to their children, who can manifest health problems, as in the case of albinism.

Albinism occurs in different forms, the most serious being oculocutaneous albinism. People affected by this form of albinism have very pale skin, white hair, and light-colored eyes.

In addition to the lack of pigmentation in the skin, albinism can cause pulmonary fibrosis, immunodeficiency, coagulation problems, neurological complications, blindness and skin cancer, so it is recommended to avoid sun exposure.

Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary treatment are essential to ensure a good quality of life for people with albinism.

The specialist in medical genetics highlights the importance of the participation of specialists in ophthalmology, dermatology, oncology, psychology and clinical genetics in the treatment of this condition. The General de México “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga”, Juárez de México and “Dr. Manuel Gea González” hospitals, considered third-level medical units, are some of the centers where this type of care is provided.

According to the United Nations (UN), approximately one in five thousand people in sub-Saharan Africa and one in 20 thousand in Europe and North America suffer from albinism. In line with this year’s motto, “Inclusion is strength”, the importance of including a broad spectrum of people with albinism in discussions related to the topic is emphasized, including young people, women, children and adults. seniors of all races and ethnic origins.

Inmegen, through its laboratory and the work of specialists in medical genetics, contributes to the early detection of albinism and other hypopigmentation conditions, allowing a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to improve the quality of life of affected people.

Promoting awareness and inclusion in society are key to ensuring that people with albinism can fully develop and receive the necessary support to overcome the challenges associated with this genetic condition.