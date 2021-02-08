President Alberto Fernández considers “non-viable” a project that modifies the current electoral law to unify the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (STEP) with the elections legislative in the same day.

The leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner, had made the weekend transcend – as Clarín announced – that one of the possibilities regarding the PASO was to unify them on the same day with the elections themselves. Then it would work as a kind of Law of Mottos: a coalition such as the Frente de Todos would present several lists to legislators in a province, the votes it achieves will be added together to estimate how many seats it obtained and by the D’Hont system it will be determined how many pre-candidates from each force that integrates the front will enter.

In the Casa Rosada, they even put doubts about his legality. “It would be necessary to analyze, eventually, the constitutionality of that case”, assures a member of the national cabinet.

In private, the president has conveyed to his collaborators that he considers that voting on the same day for the PASO and the elections simultaneously “is unfeasible.”

“The only thing that is being analyzed is the possibility of postponing the STEP and the Elections, with the consensus of the opposition”was Alberto Fernández’s message to one of his ministers. Those dates could be September for the primaries and the end of November or December to vote legislators.

The government does not want to pay the political cost of sending a project that later ends up being blocked by the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies. That is why the head of the Lower House, Sergio Massa, is in charge of sitting down to agree with the non-official blocs on the postponement of both elections.

From Together for Change they flatly reject unification. “Running the dates could be, but it is not yet spoken”, says one of the opposition leaders. The JxC Board, with Mauricio Macri included, addressed the issue but was forceful: No to the suspension of the PASO and no to the unification.

“We are analyzing the initiative. If it conforms to legal standards, we are going to ask Massa to include it in extraordinary ones,” said one of those present.

The proposal to modify the elections originates from a claim by the governors, who argued the pandemic and the economic crisis to request the President directly to suspend the PASO. But since the project presented by the provinces did not have its boss, Máximo Kirchner, in the interblock of the Frente de Todos, the idea was shipwrecked and ended up mutating into the Government’s proposal and the initiative of La Cámpora.

Modification of income tax

At first it appeared as an initiative of Sergio Massa, but in reality, it was also part of the talk that Massa, Alberto Fernández and Máximo Kirchner had last week.

“It is a government project and we have been designing it with the collaboration of AFIP”, they summarized near the president. They foresee that he will have no qualms in the sectors of the opposition in Deputies for his approval.

From Together for Change they admit that they wouldn’t block it “because it is a help for many Argentines”, but they warn that is a measure with a transitory benefit. They consider that, at the beginning of the joint discussions, the figure of 1,267,000 beneficiaries “will be much lower because an important sector when they increase their salary would pay that tax again.”

