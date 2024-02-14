Of Cristina Marrone

Since 2015, when the virus was discovered, only seven human cases have been reported. The infection resembles monkeypox and may have been transmitted by a stray cat

A man died after being hospitalized with a new virus discovered in 2015 and baptized Alaskapox, Alaskan smallpox. This is the first confirmed victim so far since the virus became known. This was confirmed by Alaska health officials with a Press release. The man, who lived in a wooded area, had a weakened immune system due to treatment against a tumor and this would therefore have aggravated the disease.

Experts say Alaskan smallpox causes a often mild disease and that the infections are rare in humans since the virus mainly circulates in small mammals that populate all of Alaska. Six of the seven cases confirmed so far, in fact, did not even require supportive care.

What Alaskan smallpox Alaskan smallpox was first identified in a woman in 2015 and an infectious disease caused by the Alaskapox virus (which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus), the same of which the virus also belongs Variola (responsible for smallpox, eradicated) and the monkeypox virus (Monkeypox) which recently caused several outbreaks around the world, including Italy. All these variants of smallpox cause infections skin lesions And swelling of the lymph nodes beyond flu-like symptoms.

Where the virus spread It is not yet known exactly how the disease spreads from animals to humans and how long it has been around. The endemic virus in small mammal populationsi of Alaska and infects regularly voles (small rodents) and red-backed shrewsas well as other rodents such as red squirrels. Although only seven cases have been confirmed so far, experts believe that many people over the years have gone to the emergency room with skin lesions thinking they had been bitten by insects or spiders, but had actually contracted Alaskan smallpox. Joe McLaughlin, epidemiologist and chief of the Alaska Epidemiology Section at the Alaska Department of Health says: it is very likely that the virus has been present in Alaska for hundreds, if not thousands of years. What has changed is the greater awareness of doctors and the knowledge of the fact that the virus is more widespread than we thought.

Symptoms of Alaskan smallpox Symptoms from Alaskan smallpox are similar to those of monkeypox: swollen lymph nodes, skin lesions (that look like spider bites), pustules, red skin, joint and muscle pain. In immunocompromised people, the disease can progress more seriously to the point of being fatal. Alaskan smallpox is treated with antivirals and immunoglobulin drugs.

How the disease spreads to humans It is not yet clear how the disease spreads among men but it is very likely that it occurs with direct contact with infected animals or body fluids. The reservoir, as mentioned, are shrews and the northern vole, but they can be infected, rarely, even pets.

The deceased man told doctors that he was taking care of a stray cat who often scratched him. Once been scratched on the right armpit and a month later, in September 2023, a red paula formed in that area. The cat was then tested with all variants of smallpox, but negative result. However, health officials still believe that the cat may have been the source of the virus: it is possible that the feline carried the virus through its claws after scratching other rodents. All of the other Alaskan smallpox patients identified so far have owned a dog or cat, and health officials are working to determine the role of pets in the transmission of the virus. The deceased man was later admitted to hospital on November 17 because the injury had affected his ability to move his arm and died at the end of January.

Not to date Human-to-human transmission has never been confirmedbut experts believe it could be as contagious as monkeypoxtherefore through close contact with an infected person, contact with body fluids (particularly coming from pustules) and by air, with respiratory droplets.

