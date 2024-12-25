There are countless diseases considered ‘rare’ due to their low prevalence, uncertain origin and difficult treatment, among which is achalasia, rare in Spain, which occurs as a chronic esophageal disorder that affects the proper functioning of the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.

Under normal circumstances, the muscles of the esophagus contract and relax with the aim of allowing food to be swallowed until it reaches the stomach. When a patient has esophageal achalasia, those same muscles do not relax as they should, causing serious discomfort and difficulties when swallowing. The treatment involves a personalized diagnosis.

Why does achalasia occur?

In achalasia, food gets stuck in the esophagus and returns to the mouth.

This esophageal disease, especially present in people with allergic disordersis triggered when damage occurs to the nerves in the throat, which causes the muscles of the esophagus to be unable to ‘push’ food so that it continues on its path and reaches the stomach, passing through the digestive system. What happens then? As they explain Mayo Clinic experts“food accumulates in the esophagus, can ferment, and then returns to the mouth with a bitter taste.”

This disease is quite unusual in terms of incidence, and in many cases it could be confused with gastroesophageal reflux, which is much more common and has diverse origins. In this second case, food returns from the stomach, while in achalasia it does so from the esophagus, higher up.





Symptoms that could warn us that we suffer from achalasia

Heartburn is one of the symptoms of achalasia. Darko Djurin / Pixabay

As explained by the Mayo Clinic, the most common thing is that the symptoms of this pathology appear gradually and get worse with the passage of time.

Among the most common manifestations is dysphagia, which is difficulty swallowing food and liquids. The sensation has to do with a ‘stuck’ in the throat. Another symptom is noticing that the saliva or food that we have swallowed returns to the throat again; feel heartburn; burp more than usual; feel chest pain that comes and goes; night cough; vomiting, and unexplained weight loss.





Treatment for achalasia

Endoscopy is one of the possible treatments to recover some functionality in the muscles of the esophagus. iStock.

Although this chronic disease of the esophagus there is no definitive cureYes, it is possible to treat your symptoms through endoscopy or surgery as personalized as possible. The idea is that that damaged esophagus that will not function properly again will at least minimize the unpleasant ‘reflux’ symptoms.

From the University of Navarra Clinicthe head of the Digestive Department, Dr. José María Riesco López, explains that “through a thorough evaluation of each case and the implementation of a multidisciplinary approach, the experts design an individualized treatment plan, including appropriate endoscopic or surgical treatments“.

The purpose of the treatment is to relieve the symptoms, as we have mentioned, and also to improve the functionality of the esophagus. Each therapeutic approach has its own indications and considerations, so the most appropriate treatment will be determined based on the individual evaluation of the patient and the characteristics of their disease.

