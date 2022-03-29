Account takeover is a type of fraud and identity theft. It occurs when an online fraudster impersonates a legitimate client to get access to an account and then utilizes the account to perform illicit transactions and other acts. Fraudsters may access any account, including credit cards, bank accounts, cryptocurrency, gaming, email, social media, food delivery services, and other internet services.

If you want to protect your online gaming account from fraudulent activities, gaming account takeover prevention will help manage the risk of fraud to your igaming operations. Here is the guide to help you learn more about account takeover strategies and the steps you can take to protect yourself from them.

How Does Account Takeover Work?

The majority of authentication methods rely on unsafe passwords. For example, most individuals use the same password for several accounts, which is usually weak and readily guessable. In addition, employees frequently adjust passwords in predictable ways, even if a business has standards to ensure strong passwords (length, necessary characters, etc.).

There’s a systematic way to access weak password accounts, but it’s not the only one. Other methods, such as exploiting rogue websites and social engineering, allow an attacker to obtain an unsolicited account password.

Some common types of account takeovers are:

Data Breaches

Social Engineering

Credential Stuffing

Password Guessing

Malicious Webpages

Warning Signs Of Account Takeover:

It cannot be easy to detect accounting attempts because user credentials can be obtained in areas where the business lacks visibility. However, organizations can monitor the indications that an employee’s account has been hacked. Here are some key pointers:

Failed Logins

Insecure Configurations

User Analytics

Malicious Activities

How To Protect Against Account Takeover

Accounts can be attacked in a variety of ways. Companies can defend themselves against such attacks as:

Cyber Awareness Training:

Many account takeover tactics rely on deceiving the employee or exploiting security flaws. Employee training on cybersecurity best practices can aid in preventing these attacks.

Anti-Phishing Software:

Phishing emails are a popular way for hackers to gain account credentials. However, anti-phishing software can assist in detecting and preventing phishing information from reaching its intended recipient.

Password Policies:

Weak and repetitive passwords are used in many ways of accounting. Employees’ passwords can be made more difficult to guess by enforcing strong password rules.

Multi-factor Authentication (MFA):

It involves using passwords and additional elements to verify a user’s identity. In addition, the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA) throughout the company helps reduce the impact of hacked credentials.

Account Monitoring:

Hacked user accounts can cause many problems. However, a company can detect and repair hacked accounts by following these warning signs:

Alternative Passwords

Fingerprint and facial recognition are another account takeover prevention as it verifies the user’s identity based on specific physical characteristics. Millions of people already use it to unlock their smartphones, and they prefer it because of how easy it is to use. So, with one solution, you can deal with inadequate security and poor user experience.

The above account takeover prevention will help you protect your igaming from cyber-attacks. Account takeovers allow attackers access and permission to the account’s real owner; they pose a significant threat to organizational cybersecurity. Once an attacker gains access to a user’s account, they can quickly access and use it to harm the company.