THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, January 8, 2023, 4:40 p.m.



Açaí is a fruit that is usually whipped or powdered together with other ingredients and you have probably seen it on the social media profiles of some ‘influencers’. The most famous recipe for this food is the açaí bol, an aesthetically beautiful as well as healthy dish that can be eaten as a dessert, breakfast, snack or even ‘brunch’. Its flavor depends on the ingredients you add, but it is a sweet recipe with hints of ice cream due to the açaí preparation. It is also very colorful and its appearance can be reminiscent of typical fruit dishes from areas like Hawaii.

Its origin is in South America, around the Amazon region of Brazil. The açaí fruits are deep purple in color and the seed is 80% of the piece, so the edible part is considerable. Among its benefits, its antioxidant properties stand out and it also contains vitamins B, C and E, minerals such as zinc, potassium or iron and amino acids necessary for skin regeneration.

It has a flavor reminiscent of a mixture of chocolate and berries, which goes very well together with other fruits or seeds. For example, a highly recommended recipe option is one that combines a frozen ripe banana, frozen berries, half a cup of milk or vegetable drink, and a tablespoon of açaí powder. All you have to do is add all the ingredients in the blender bowl and blend until you get the mixture. If you use frozen fruits, the texture will be creamier and more compact.

Once it is achieved, you just have to serve it in a bowl and decorate it with the ‘toppings’ that you like the most: you can add seeds such as chia, nuts to taste or granola and all kinds of cut fruits, such as strawberries, kiwi, peach, blueberries and even shredded coconut. Best of all, the recipe is totally personal and adaptable, since it combines with an infinite number of ingredients. Depending on your favorites, it will have a sweeter, more bitter or sour taste and a crunchy or creamy texture. Be that as it may, the result is a healthy, rich and beautiful dish with which you will succeed at the table and in your ‘culinary’ photos on social networks.