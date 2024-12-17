If something goes wrong with your server or your device, even temporarily, that extra layer of privacy and security is gone in an instant. A kill switch, like on computers, turns everything off: your internet access will automatically be cut off when the VPN connection is lost. Thus, even if you have the inconvenience of suddenly staying offlineyou will not be sharing or receiving data that other people can access.

Without a kill switch, the site or app you’re connected to would suddenly have access to your IP address, and from there perhaps your location and more information about you. The more serious the reasons you are using a VPN, to avoid censorship restrictions or to protect sensitive data, the more important it is to have a kill switch.

How to activate a VPN kill switch?

The kill switch option in Proton VPN. David Nield

How you use a kill switch will depend on the supplier you choose and the features available on the device. software of your device. Some VPNs don’t offer a kill switch, and those that do vary as to whether it’s turned on by default. If you want to use this feature, look for a VPN that offers it.

The feature should be in the settings of the VPN apps you use on your computer, tablet either smartphoneyou may have to look in the advanced section of the settings to find it. For example, in the app for desktop Proton VPNthe disable button is in the ‘Countries’ tab of the main panel. If you use NordVPN On your PC, click the gear icon in the top toolbar, then select ‘Kill Switch’ from the list of options on the left.

For users of ExpressVPN– The cut-off switch is found by clicking the menu button, located at the top left; then Options and General. Next, check the ‘Stop all internet traffic if the VPN disconnects unexpectedly’ box. It is located in different places for different applications; Sometimes it has different names, but the idea is the same. Additionally, some VPNs offer a kill switch that activates only when you use certain programs or appsso not all internet access applies.

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Alondra Flores.