When we talk about vertices and edges, we refer to geometric concepts that allow us to understand figures and to be able to do mathematical calculations, with various objectives, which is why it is necessary for us to clearly know what each one is and to be able to differentiate them.

For example, an edge is the one that is formed by the intersections of two faces, that line that you can see on the faces of each geometric figure or object that has a square or polygon shape.

Then,what is a vertex?, we talked about that point where one or more one-dimensional elements meetcan be both lines and curves, even vectors, it is the point where everything congregates and it is different from the edges because those are the faces, which end in vertices.

We can also say that the vertices are the corners of the geometric figures, those points where the angles of the polygons or polyhedrons are formed, depending on whether the figure is two-dimensional or three-dimensional, so, as you can see, they are easy to identify.

So, to know the number of vertices of a figure, we only need to know how many sides the figure has, that will allow us to know the number of intercepts, which also has internal and external angles, for example, a square has four vertices, while that a hexagon has six and so on.

vertex types

When we talk about concave polygons, the vertices are divided into two types: some are called “ear” and others are known as “mouth”, but what is the difference between the two? Don’t worry, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it, to be able to differentiate them.

Ear. When we talk about an ear vertex, we refer to those that are formed when the interior angle of a polygon is acute, that is, it is less than 90 degrees, and it is inside the figure.

Mouth. While a mouth vertex is one that is located outside the polygon, therefore, its interior angle is obtuse, that is, it measures more than 90 degrees, but less than 180 degrees, so, as you can see, they are easy to differentiate and define.

But beware, there are some vertices that can be both, both ear and mouth, since it passes both inside and outside the figure, depending on the shape and the polygon we are talking about, in which case you will also notice the difference, just It is enough to define each one well and that’s it.