In the world of football, the transfer market is now as important as what happens on the pitch, given the number of people interested in following the latest news about players and coaches changing teams.
Both those fans of clubs that are not doing so well and need to be excited by new faces, as well as those who love movement and novelties, follow the minute by minute when the transfer window is open. This happens every time a season ends.
Many media outlets have extended their coverage of transfers to the entire year, and not just to the two authorized windows in which transfers can be made. The days when transfers are closed are now a marked date on the calendar. We tell you the details about the termination clause
A termination clause It is a predetermined compensation included in a footballer’s contract, which must be paid to his club if he wants to break the contract unilaterally..
To put it more simply and down to earth, it is the amount of money for which a player can leave his team to sign for another.
Players cannot terminate their contracts of their own free will. That is, they cannot leave their company if they so wish. In exchange, the regulation of Royal Decree 1006/1985 requires that contracts last a certain period of time so that they can change clubs as many times as they wish throughout their career and thus improve their financial conditions. The termination clause is the exit door before the contract expires.
Since the termination clause is included in the player’s contract, he will be the one who must pay it to break away from the club he wants to leave. That is, It is always the footballer who pays the clause to be able to break with a team before signing for another.. Payment is made at the competition venueeither by the player himself or by his legal representatives.
The clause must always be paid in a single payment and at the time of making it effective. In addition, it must be taken into account that the amount set in the contract does not include taxes..
The termination clause is a purely Spanish figure. In fact, it was born in Spain in 1985 and is regulated by Royal Decree 1006/1985. It states: “The termination of the contract at the will of the professional athlete, without cause attributable to the club, will give this player the right, where appropriate, to compensation which, in the absence of an agreement in this regard, will be determined by the labour jurisdiction based on the sporting circumstances, the damage caused to the entity, the reasons for the termination and other elements that the player considers estimable.”
However, although perhaps with other legal forms, it is a common element in other countries. In fact, In a talent-exporting country like Portugal, it is common to see the best footballers in the Portuguese league heading to foreign clubs after paying their termination clause.A famous case was the signing of Enzo Fernandez for Chelsea during the last winter transfer market. Finally, the Londoners reached an agreement with Benfica to pay the 120 million euros set in the Argentine midfielder’s contract in the form of an agreement between clubs, since otherwise the player would have had to pay 40% of the taxes from his own pocket, said Relevo.
